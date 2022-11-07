If you've ever wondered what a dinner party with Trump and his associates is like, look no further.

My Dinner with Trump is a documentary created by The Daily Wire that pulls up a seat for viewers to get an intimate look at a private dinner.

The documentary features ex-advisors like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, and Stephen Miller. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, former press secretary Sarah Sanders, and more.

Seated around a large dining room table, the group of Trump allies discusses positive outcomes from the Trump administration and problems they see with the world.

Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell branded it "the cringiest dinner ever assembled."

Upon entering the room, Trump hands out "the hottest thing" to dinner party attendees - red MAGA hats.

When it comes to his beverage of choice, Trump makes several interesting choices.

Notoriously, the former president enjoys a Coca-Cola, but after calling for people to boycott the brand he has to be sneaky about it.

In the documentary, Trump can be heard turning down a Coke while "on air" after a staff member tried to bring him one.

Later on, he seemingly throws his straw from his water glass on the floor.

At one point, Trump motions for a staff member in the middle of dinner. But not wanting to interrupt Ivanka's rant, the staff member awkwardly moves back and forth.

In what Campbell calls "the perfect marriage between Veep and The Shining," the ending sequence shows the group wrapping up dinner while classical music plays and a list of "Trump Administration Accomplishments" rolls.

