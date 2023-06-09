The 13 biggest reactions as Donald Trump indicted in secret papers case

Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information.
Federal prosecutors are expected to charge him with the wilful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering.
It stems from the US Department of Justice investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property. He is set to appear in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET on Tuesday.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and declared the investigations against him a “witch hunt”.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president said: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”
\u201cDonald Trump responds to being indicted. \nhttps://t.co/15m5SnFLW6\u201d— TEAM USA \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@TEAM USA \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1686270930
The news has sparked a huge reaction on social media. These are some of the biggest takes.
\u201cToday was the day Donald trump finally became president\u201d— Megan Amram (@Megan Amram) 1686267705
\u201cDonald Trump crying is probably the best thing you\u2019ll see today.\n\nHe\u2019s scared shitless and isn\u2019t it fucking glorious?\u201d— c\u03b1\u03b7\u03b1\u2202\u03b1 \u043d\u03b1\u0442\u03b5s \u0442\u044f\u262d\u043c\u03c1 (@c\u03b1\u03b7\u03b1\u2202\u03b1 \u043d\u03b1\u0442\u03b5s \u0442\u044f\u262d\u043c\u03c1) 1686267501
\u201cOnce again, it\u2019s not Joe Biden. It\u2019s not Merrick Garland. It\u2019s not the Justice Department. It\u2019s a grand jury. It\u2019s a group of ordinary Americans who determined that there\u2019s probable cause that Donald Trump committed crimes.\u201d— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1686275296
\u201c\u2018Home Alone 2: Lost In New York\u2019 star Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time.\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1686267522
\u201cfor those keeping score at home\u2014 \nHillary Clinton: 0 felony counts \nJoe Biden: 0 felony counts \nHunter Biden: 0 felony counts \nDr. Fauci: 0 felony counts \nBarack Obama: 0 felony counts \nDonald Trump: 7 FELONY COUNTS\u201d— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich) 1686272706
\u201cRemember how the day after the sky turned neon orange Donald Trump got indicted?\u201d— Emily Nussbaum (@Emily Nussbaum) 1686270268
\u201cDonald Trump indicted\u201d— maril deo\u262e\ufe0f\ud83c\udfb5\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc3e\ud83d\udfe6\ud83d\udfe7\ud83d\ude0e\ud83e\udd1f (@maril deo\u262e\ufe0f\ud83c\udfb5\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc3e\ud83d\udfe6\ud83d\udfe7\ud83d\ude0e\ud83e\udd1f) 1686267785
\u201cToday is a very, very, VERY bad day for donald trump, which means that it\u2019s a very, very, VERY good day for America. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc\u201d— Jo\ud83c\udf3b (@Jo\ud83c\udf3b) 1686267736
\u201cDonald Trump is not above the law. He must be prosecuted. Holding him accountable is not an act of partisanship. It\u2019s a defense of our democracy.\u201d— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich) 1686273300
\u201cA federal grand jury of 16 to 23 Americans voted to indicted Donald Trump. \n\nThey could have easily declined if there was not probable cause that Trump committed a crime. \n\nThis is not a political prosecution. Don\u2019t let anyone say otherwise.\u201d— Aaron Parnas (@Aaron Parnas) 1686268644
\u201cPress : Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts, any comment?\n\nLiterally every GOP elected official :\u201d— Hammancheez (@Hammancheez) 1686268411
\u201cDonald Trump actually did the thing Hillary Clinton was accused of.\u201d— Tristan Snell (@Tristan Snell) 1686281626
\u201cPeople around the world as they find out Donald Trump was indicted again.\u201d— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma) 1686268562
Federal prosecutors are expected to charge him with the wilful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering.
Trump will surrender, face arrest, and be formally charged in US District Court in Miami after a federal grand jury believed there was enough evidence to bring charges against him.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.