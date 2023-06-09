The 13 biggest reactions as Donald Trump indicted in secret papers case

Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information.

Federal prosecutors are expected to charge him with the wilful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering.

It stems from the US Department of Justice investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property. He is set to appear in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and declared the investigations against him a “witch hunt”.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president said: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

Trump will surrender, face arrest, and be formally charged in US District Court in Miami after a federal grand jury believed there was enough evidence to bring charges against him.

