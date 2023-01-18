Trump rolls out worst excuse yet for why he had classified files at Mar-a-Lago

In the same way an older sibling accuses their parents of letting their younger sibling get away with more bad behavior, Donald Trump believes he was unfairly treated during his classified document scandal compared to President Joe Biden.

Taking to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump, 76, went on a multi-post rant criticizing the media and the FBI for handling his classified document scandal differently.

“Biden is being treated so [much] better than me,” Trump wrote in one of his posts.

Back in August, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided after the FBI found hundreds of classified documents that he was supposed to turn over to the National Archives.

The media, and people online, mocked Trump for the raid and criticized him heavily.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was revealed that Biden also had classified documents at his home and his former office. But the backlash was much less intense.

“I did NOTHING WRONG. JOE DID!” Trump wrote on Truth Social

The former president attempted to justify the reasoning for having the documents by claiming the FBI, who he referred to as the “Gestapo” may have seized empty folders with the words “classified” or “confidential” on them.

“When I was in the Oval Office, or elsewhere, & 'papers' were distributed to groups of people & me, they would often be in striped paper folder with “Classified” or “Confidential” or another word on them. When the session was over, they would collect the paper(s), but not the folders, & I saved hundreds of them,” Trump wrote.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109710457481780381

Trump said the folders were “just ordinary, inexpensive folders” but “they were ‘cool’ to keep.”

“Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not,” Trump claimed.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109710600348047764

The former president also theorized that the “Trump Hating Marxist Thugs in charge” may have planted documents when they raided Mar-a-Lago.

He went on to accuse Biden of working with the FBI to handle the situation quietly and with more respect than they did when they raided his Florida home.





https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109711024871923898

But from reactions on Twitter, it doesn't seem people are buying Trump's excuse for the classified documents.

"18 months. He stole them, kept them, lied about having them, tried blackmailing DOJ, & he went to court to try to get the documents back. Strange things to do for 100s of empty classified folders," a Twitter user wrote.

"This is like someone saying they like to collect the plastic bags that the police use to store evidence," Matthew tweeted.

"He's just trying out New Excuse #4387 as to why he STOLE documents," Tom wrote.

