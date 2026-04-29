White House compares Trump to King Charles in 'rage bait' post that lands as expected

The White House has shared a pretty divisive comparison between Donald Trump and King Charles III – and, as expected, it’s gone down like a lead balloon among critics.

The British monarch is currently on a four-day state visit with Queen Camilla, during which he addressed Congress and touched on global issues, pointing out that executive power is "subject to checks and balances".

The day finished with a White House state dinner, where Trump hailed the UK for what he described as the "richest inheritance one nation could give to another", while Charles marked the occasion by gifting him a bell from his WWII submarine namesake, 'HMS Trump'.

To mark the visit, the official White House X/Twitter account shared a photo of the pair on the South Lawn.

"TWO KINGS," the caption reads, alongside a crown emoji.

The post was inevitably flooded with reactions, with many believing it to be rage bait.

None other than Larry the Cat chimed in on the action, humouring: "A kind and a jester".

Another called it a clear case of rage baiting.

One simply shared a clown meme.

"One is king, the other one is a king of clowns," one X/Twitter user quipped.

Meanwhile, another wrote: "There is only one true king here, the other person is forcing it."

This isn't the first time Trump has played around with comparisons. In a 23 April speech, the president compared his 4 July address in 2019 to Luther King's 'I have a Dream' speech.

"That’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people, and I had the same exact crowd, maybe a little bit more, but they said I had 45,000 people," Trump shared.

"I have pictures of Martin Luther King’s crowd, my crowd, it’s the exact same everything, but it was 70 years difference."

He continued: "The exact same crowd. I actually had more people, but that’s OK. They gave him, they gave him a million people."

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