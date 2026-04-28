It was, US president Donald Trump told us, a White House ballroom built with “zero cost to the taxpayer” and “privately funded” instead, but following Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Republicans are now moving to have American citizens pay for the $400 million project after all.

In a press conference held at the US Capitol on Monday, Republican senators Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), Katie Britt (Alabama) and Eric Schmitt (Missouri) revealed plans to introduce legislation to authorise the funding of the ballroom's construction using taxpayer dollars.

Graham said: “We’re going to introduce legislation that will authorise $400 million to be spent to build a presidential ballroom.

“We pay for it by offsetting it with customs fees, but the estimate is $332 million. We’re going to do $400 million, ‘cause I think it’s probably going to take more.

“Private donations can be used, but I think they should be used for buying China, stuff like that.

“The sooner we get the ballroom built … the better it is for the country.”

Except, the internet hasn’t forgotten Trump and his administration’s past assurances:

NBC’s senior White House correspondent Garrett Haake noted: “The President has repeatedly said the ballroom is fully paid for already by private donations, and by himself”:

“Oh but wait, MAGA has spend [sic] weeks insisting his ballroom wouldn’t cost taxpayers a dime,” one account commented:

Another asked: “What happened to all the donations?”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan tweeted: “They’re all just obsessed… with straight faces… about… a f***ing ballroom?”:

“Update: the GOP is going to make YOU pay for his ballroom,” wrote The Lincoln Project:

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch commented: “I predicted for months that taxpayers were going to end up paying for the ballroom”:

And The Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell said: “I’m sorry, I was reliably told this was going to be privately funded”:

Graham, Britt and Schmitt are just three Republican members of Congress who have vowed to introduce legislation to ensure the construction of the White House ballroom following Saturday’s incident, with Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Florida representative Randy Fine both confirming plans to draft a bill on this issue too.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.