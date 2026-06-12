Critics of Donald Trump have been reacting with anger and shock after the president made a four-word admission that could have an impact on how US citizens vote in November.

The admission? Trump saying “I love the inflation”.

Inflation is rising at a faster pace than wages for the first time in Trump’s second term, now rising to 4.2 per cent as the Iran war continues – up from 3.8 per cent in April.

It’s the latest telling comment from Trump in relation to the economy, as US citizens struggle with the cost of living. Last month, Trump sparked widespread anger after making comments about the American people, saying that he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situations’ at all when considering next steps in Iran.

His latest comments on inflation sparked widespread criticism online, with many claiming it’ll have a big impact on the midterm elections in November.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "If Democrats don't win back Congress with the president making attack ads on himself like this then I don't know what to say..."

The Democrats simply posted the quote and wrote: "What?"

"He loves inflation. If that's not an ad for the midterms I don't know what is," wrote commentator JoJoFromJerz, real name Joanne Carducci.



Bernie Sanders wrote: "You know who doesn't love inflation, Mr. President? Working families struggling to afford gas, groceries and other necessities because of your disastrous actions."



The Headquarters account wrote: "Winning midterm message."









Meanwhile, Trump sparked further criticism after appearing to fall asleep mid-game while attending a Knicks’ finals game. That wasn’t before Trump was mercilessly booed by the crowd filling the Madison Square Garden arena when he was shown on the big screen during the singing of the National Anthem.



Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help

raise this article through the indy100 rankings.