The 11 most ridiculous things Donald Trump said during his GB News interview

Donald Trump took time during his trip to Scotland for an interview with GB News on Wednesday (May 3), speaking to fellow right-wing populist Nigel Farage.

Speaking to the GB News website, Farage said ahead of the interview: “We’ll talk about the president’s view on the state of Scotland; the royal family ahead of the coronation; his personal legal issues in the United States; his take on British politics, especially on Rishi Sunak’s leadership so far, and of course his future political plans.”

The former US president chatted about the upcoming coronation, his plans to seek re-election in 2024 and plenty more from his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire.

He was his usual outspoken sense – talking more nonsense about a stolen election – and he certainly didn’t hold back on a number of subjects.

These are the biggest talking points during the interview.

On the pandemic

“We have an interesting situation. Our country was doing fantastically well. We got hit with the gift from China. The China virus or covid, whatever you want to call it… I can build it back again.”

He added: “We have a person [Biden] who doesn’t have a clue. I’m leading in the polls by a lot. People want that. They want stability. They want the economy, they want jobs. We had the greatest number of jobs in the history of our country.”

Trump then went on to claim that China owes the world “$50-60trillion” for the impact of the pandemic, for what he claimed was “probably a mistake” in a Wuhan lab.

Repeating baseless claims of election fraud

“They cheated on the election. They spied on the campaign. They many, many things that are bad. Right now they are destroying our country," he said.

On Meghan and Harry

“I think [Meghan Markle] has been very disrespectful to the Queen, frankly… how can you be disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible for years,” he said.

“I’m surprised that Harry was even invited [to the coronation] to be honest,” Trump added. “He said some terrible things. The book was… to me it was horrible.”

On Nicola Sturgeon

Trump spoke about the issues he had with the former SNP leader Sturgeon surrounding permissions for business ventures in Scotland.

“I just felt she didn’t love Scotland,” Trump added about Sturgeon. “Someone comes in, spends a lot of money. Remember Sean Connery said “let him build his bloody golf course”, and after that I got my approvals. Sean Connery – he was a great guy… tough guy.”

Denying he was “anti-muslim”

“I’m not anti-muslim. I have great friends that are muslim. Frankly, leaders of countries that are muslim and I’ve had great relationships… If you look at countries like Saudi Arabia… I’ve had great relationships,” he said.

“I kept a very safe country when I was president… and did a great job.”

On Boris Johnson

“I liked him so much, I still like him. He really went a little on the liberal side. He all of a sudden became an environmentalist… I think he changed a lot in office.”

Is a trans woman a woman?

“When I see men participating in women's sports… I think it’s very unfair. It’s very disrespectful, I think, to women," Trump said after being asked the question by Farage.

“One of the biggest hands I get [while giving speeches is when I say] ‘We will not allow men to compete in women's sports’. Weightlifting, swimming, running… It’s so unfair. I think it’s totally disrespectful.”

On King Charles and the coronation



“He loves the country, and he loved his mother,” Trump said about King Charles.

“He’s going to do a fantastic job, I can tell,” he said, adding that Camilla has a “fantastic personality”.

He added that the monarchy “holds [the] country together”.

He talked a LOT about windmills

“You want to see a bird cemetery? Look under a windmill,” Trump said, speaking an awful lot about how much he detests wind farms on a number of occasions during the interview.

On war in Ukraine

Discussing the war in Ukraine, he added: “If I were president I would end that war in one day. It’ll take 24 hours. I know Zelensky well. I know Putin well… it would be easy [to broker a peace deal]. That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money, with the military [support] that we’re giving… That war is a disaster.”

On Joe Biden

“I think it’s hard to do it physically,” Trump said, talking about Joe Biden's absence from the upcoming coronation. “I think getting over here for him… he’s got a lot of things going and a lot of stranger things happen. But certainly he should be here. I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming… I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”

He added: “When you have somebody that’s going to be sleeping, instead of coming to the coronation, that’s [very bad].”

