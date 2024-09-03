Elon Musk slammed over AI image of Kamala Harris as a communist ruler

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has shared a number of bizarre memes and images to his account on the platform since taking over the platform in October 2022 – not least one where he mistakenly refers to X by its former name – but now one AI-generated image depicting US vice president Kamala Harris in a communist uniform has seen him slammed for spreading “disinformation”.

Musk posted the illustration on Monday, with the caption: “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit?”

He did so as a quote tweet of a campaign post by Harris (who is also the Democrats’ presidential nominee for the November election), in which she stated her Republican opponent Donald Trump “vows to be a dictator on day one”.

As well as sharing the AI image, Musk also responded to the aforementioned tweet directly to accuse Harris of “lying”.

Except, Trump himself has said exactly that, recalling back in January this year that he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity he is “going to be a dictator for one day” if he manages to get back into the White House later this year.

And it’s fair to say Musk is a fan of Trump, having conducted an interview with the convicted felon via Twitter Spaces last month.

Now, Musk has been met with a wave of condemnation for depicting Harris as a communist using fake imagery:

It’s seen him being branded a “propagandist” and accused of “manipulation”:

It’s not the first time Musk has used fake media to attack Harris and her policies, as back in July he shared a manipulated video of the VP in which she is made to say she’s the “ultimate diversity hire” – a deceptive clip which appeared to violate his own site’s policies.



