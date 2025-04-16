The mother of Elon Musk's 13th child, Ashley St Clair, has hit out at the billionaire with a number of damning accusations about his parenting - and finally shared the name of their child.

The 26-year-old MAGA influencer claimed to give birth to Musk's baby in 2024, and announced it to the world on Valentine's Day 2025, since airing dirty laundry between the pair on a number of occasions.

He's since gone on to have two further children (not with St Clair), taking the total to 15, but has never publicly admitted their child is his.

She's now filing for custody and ordering the SpaceX founder takes a paternity test after their relationship publicly blew up in the weeks following, with St Clair alleging she was selling her Tesla to "pay for child support cuts".

She's also shared a number of private conversations between the two online, and hit out on him on his platform, X, for not getting in touch with her over their parenting arrangements.

Elon Musk offered Ashley St Clair staggering amount to keep baby secret as name is revealed Getty/Ashley St Clair

But things are getting even more messy for the DOGE leader, as St Clair has done a new interview with the Wall Street Journal detailing even further accusations about their relationship, and a staggering amount of money he offered her to keep her silence over their son.

While Musk himself claims he's provided St Clair with at least $2.5million to date, she says that following the birth of their son, she was offered $15 million and $100,000 per month to keep the baby's paternity a secret until he turns 21.

The papers would also block St Clair from saying anything negative about Musk, but didn't hold up the other way around, allowing for him to have total freedom of speech against her.

She also alleges that Musk demanded she gave birth via caesarian section, to "allow for the baby to have a larger brain" - which she rejected.

After months of secrecy, St Clair also disclosed the baby, now seven months old, is called Romulus St Clair, after he was previously referred to as 'RSC' on legal documents.

The author says she has met some of Musk's other children, but not their mothers.

St Clair has filed a custody lawsuit against the SpaceX founder, detailing that he “was not present for the birth of our child, has had no more than three in-person visits with our child, and has not expressed an interest in having custody of our child.”

Indy100 has reached out to representatives of Elon Musk for comment.

