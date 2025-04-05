As people continue to fume over Twitter/X and Tesla owner Elon Musk and the extent of his involvement in US politics (namely his closely relationship with US president Donald Trump), one group of activists are offering those in London an opportunity to “safely and legally” vent their frustration – by smashing “the utter f***” out of a Tesla.

The stunt is being organised by the protest group Everyone Hates Elon, which has already gone viral for offering Tesla employees an air freshener which “covers the stench of fascism” and attempting to “rebrand” Tesla’s London store with a cutout of Musk giving that infamous salute.

In a post on Instagram announcing the stunt on Friday, the group wrote the “one of a kind art piece” will allow attendees to destroy a Tesla to raise money for local food banks.

“After, we’re getting it CRUSHED and then auctioning it off to raise funds. Because there are more food banks than ever before, and more billionaires than ever before – and these are connected,” they said.

And they’ll be recycling the battery, too.

They also stressed the free, private event – which will be “controlled [and] supervised” with “proper safety measures” implemented - “uses a donated Tesla that was already destined for scrap”, and that they do not endorse “any unauthorised damage to other vehicles”, which is illegal.

It comes as Tesla stock continues to tank, and follows multiple protests against Musk’s car brand.

Tesla showrooms have been targeted with gunshots and incendiary devices, with the Doge boss previously claiming people want to hurt Tesla “because we’re stopping this terrible waste and corruption in the government”.

Explaining their reasoning for the ‘London vs Musk’ stunt, the group write in a Frequently Asked Questions document: “Elon Musk is funding and amplifying the far right across the world, from campaigning to free racist thug Tommy Robinson to speaking at the AFD rally in Germany.

“He’s also the richest man in the world, paying little tax and using his power to attack anyone different to him.

“But Musk is extremely unpopular in Europe. We’re sick of having billionaires trying to control our lives - that’s why we’re giving ordinary people a chance to show how they feel about Elon Musk and his hateful views.”

In response to another question, Everyone Hates Elon says it’s a chance for Londoners to “become artists” and “create a symbol of resistance to billionaire influence”.

“Tesla is the source of a lot of Musk's power and wealth, and he takes great pride in the brand being a global leader. Recently stocks have been crashing and people across Europe have been boycotting the brand - it's sent Musk and even Trump into a panic.

“This participatory art installation lets people express their frustration with wealth inequality safely and legally, while creating something that will ultimately benefit those in need as we’ll be auctioning it to raise money for food banks,” they add.

And social media users love the idea, with one writing that the protest group sums up “everything that’s great about Britain”.

“Hope you raise thousands of £ for this worthy cause,” commented another.

A third declared: “This is gonna be epic!”

Anyone interested in venting their anger is asked to fill out a short form online to be in with a chance of taking part.

