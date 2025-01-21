Elon Musk has been accused of giving a 'Nazi salute' at Donald Trump’s inauguration - accusations which Musk has dismissed - and the internet has not held back.

Musk, who was a big supporter of Trump during his re-election campaign, took to the stage at the inauguration celebration when he made a gesture that many believed to be a fascist one.

The world’s richest man was speaking enthusiastically about getting a human on Mars and planting the American flag there.

Musk then put his hand to his chest over his heart and threw a straight arm in the air with his palm flat, saying he felt it in his “heart”. As well as directing the gesture to the audience, he also turned back and did it towards a flag of the United States that was hanging behind him.

At the time, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt remarked the gesture “was evocative of things that we have seen through history” and “not something you typically see at American rallies”.

Musk has dismissed the accusations of making a fascist gesture, claiming it is part of a broader campaign against him. He wrote on Twitter/X: "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired. Frankly, they need better dirty tricks."

The gesture sparked a large reaction on Musk’s social media platform X/Twitter, where many criticised the gesture and accused it of being a Nazi salute, while others defended him.

“This honestly could not look more like a Nazi salute,” journalist Own Jones said.

Another said: “That is 1000 per cent a Nazi salute being given behind the presidential podium on Inauguration Day (also MLK day) by the richest person on the planet. That moment will live in infamy.”

Someone else wrote: “I studied the Nazis at university, taught the history of Nazi Germany on two continents and wrote for major newspapers about Nazi Germany. I am internet famous for fact-checking chuds on the history, ideology and policy of Nazi Germany.

“That was a Nazi salute.”

However, the Anti-Defamation League claimed in a post that is was an “awkward gesture” and Musk should be given “grace”.

They wrote: “It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath.”

Others on social media gave Musk the benefit of the doubt by suggesting he was making a “Roman salute” – a gesture made by soldiers to greet commanders in a show of respect. The gesture was later adopted by fascist regimes, including the Nazis.

Someone argued: “He just used body language to say ‘my heart is yours’ also known as the Bellamy or Roman salute.”

However, not everyone was convinced.

“People calling Elon doing a Nazi salute a ‘Roman salute’ are the purest form of idiot you can come across.”





