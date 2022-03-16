On Tuesday, President Joe Biden accidentally said that the first lady's husband has Covid - when he was trying to say that Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid-19.



His slip-up gave way to conservatives and critics who use any blunder Biden makes to claim he is unfit to serve as President.

"Joe Biden says 'the First Lady's husband has tested positive for covid.' Somebody off to the side is then forced to remind him that is in fact him lmfao," read one tweet showing the incident.

Former White House physician Ronnie Jackson, who since his departure from the White House was elected to Congress and become a vocal right-winger, took to Twitter to slam Biden.



“Biden was LOST today. He announced he had COVID. He confused his wife with Kamala. He confused HIMSELF with Kamala’s husband. Then he fumbled remembering the name of his UN Ambassador. All in under 15 minutes. This is BAD! He needs a COGNITIVE EXAM now!!” Jackson tweeted.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, however, had some words of his own to share about Jackson.

“Hey Ronny, he misspoke and corrected himself. Remember that time you told me you shaved your pubic hair to make your penis look bigger? You weren’t misspeaking; I heard you tell that story to others,” Souza tweeted.

