Nigel Farage slammed for using Storm Ciarán to make ‘sick’ Channel crossings comment

Storm Ciarán, the weather event which has caused chaos, flooding and 10 deaths in western Europe, has been used by Nigel Farage to make “sick” political points about English Channel crossings and his favourite subject: immigration.

Farage, the ex-Ukip and Brexit Party leader turned GB News host, shared a clip of waves battering the coast of Dover to Twitter/X on Thursday morning, with the caption, “No migrant boats at Dover today!”

What with the political commentator achieving his dream of having the UK leave the European Union, Farage’s obsession with migrants crossing the Channel has led to Alan Partridge-style press calls, accusations he breached lockdown rules just to make a “racist” video on the subject, and a surge in donations for the RNLI after he called them a “migrant taxi service”.

The post has since been branded “sick” and “disgusting” by fellow Twitter users:





Others in support of Farage’s stance on migration offered up the “thick as mince” idea that the solution is to deploy an “artificial wave generator” that the UK “could simply switch on and leave running”.

We wish we were joking.

It’s the latest haunting headline concerning Farage to surface in recent weeks, after he turned up at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to dance with Priti Patel and flirted with the idea of leading the Tories by 2026.

“I’d be very surprised if I were not Conservative leader [by then]. Very surprised,” he told PoliticsHome, before insisting he made the comments “in jest”.

Thankfully, party chairman Greg Hands said there are “no plans” to allow him to become a member.

