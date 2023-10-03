Rest assured, there’s always a party at the Conservative Party Conference which results in an absolutely cursed social media video - whether it be former health secretary Matt Hancock’s rendition of 'Don’t Stop Me Now', environment secretary Thérèse Coffey singing '(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life' after Universal Credit cuts, or ex-home secretary Priti Patel dancing with GB News host Nigel Farage.

Taking place in Manchester – a city reportedly set to be deprived of HS2 links as Tory leader Rishi Sunak plans to scrap the northern leg of the high-speed rail project – this year’s conference has already involved a social event put on by the crisis-stricken broadcaster, GB News.

Three of the channel’s contributors (Dan Wootton, Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson) are currently suspended after Fox made degrading comments about PoliticsJOE journalist Ava Evans last month.

The scandal went on to spark yet another Ofcom investigation into the broadcaster.

Despite this, Ms Patel – who told the Conservative Democratic Organisation on Sunday that GB News was “the newest, most successful, most dynamic, no-nonsense news station” – was more than happy to dance alongside Mr Farage.

The Witham MP, who issued an “unreserved apology” back in 2020 after a report found she bullied Home Office staff, was even filmed on stage singing along to Robbie Williams’ 'Angels'.

Ironic, some might say.

And in another clip doing the rounds on social media, she was seen dancing next to Mr Farage to the tune of 'Can’t Take My Eyes Off You' by Frankie Valli.

Sadly, it seems many X (formerly Twitter) users couldn’t take their eyes off the footage:

We’re sorry you had to see this too.

