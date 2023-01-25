US politics has been dominated over recent weeks by news of classified documents and FBI raids – and it’s got people thinking about the behaviour of presidents, both real and fictional.

In case you missed it, former vice president Mike Pence’s lawyer turned over a dozen classified records to the FBI after they were found at the former vice president’s home.

A lawyer for Mr Pence found the documents at Mr Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana. Mr Pence served as governor of the state and a congressman before he became Donald Trump’s vice president.

President Joe Biden is also facing criticism for having classified documents from his time as Barack Obama’s vice president at his office at the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. More documents were found at Mr Biden’s home in Delaware amid a detailed search of his home.

Former President Trump, of course, also saw his estate at Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents last year after presidential records were discovered on the premises and his staff began a months-long battle with the Archives for control over them.

The latest news about Pence has sparked a big reaction around the world, but while many are pondering the serious implications of the news, others are having a little more fun with it.

Some are contemplating which fictional US politicians they believe would have classified documents in their houses – from Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Selina Meyer from Veep to Martin Sheen’s president Josiah Bartlet from The West Wing.

The news provoked a host of other hilarious reactions too.

