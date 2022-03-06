Britain has been accused of "lacking humanity" by France for not doing more to help Ukrainians in Calais reunite with their families in the UK.
It comes after 150 Ukrainians were turned away at Calais, refused entry to the UK and told to acquire their visa at the UK's consulates either in Paris or Brussels, The Independentreported.
Home secretary Priti Patel had announced the Ukraine family visa scheme last week during a visit to Medyka in eastern Poland that will enable more than 200,000 Ukrainians to stay in the UK for up to three years.
“I have developed the Ukraine family scheme following discussions with the Ukrainian government and neighbouring countries and I am proud to have launched it within a matter of days, enabling Ukrainians with family in the United Kingdom to be welcomed safely, quickly and free of charge,” Patel said before her visit.
However, she is facing criticism. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has urged Patel to improve consular representation in the port city and didn't hold back on what he thought about his neighbour's response - describing it “completely unsuitable” and showed a “lack of humanity” towards refugees “in distress”, news agency AFP reported.
"Our coasts have been the scene of too many human tragedies. Let’s not add to that those Ukrainian families,” Darmanin added.
Hundreds of Ukrainians had travelled to Calais after the French government announced last week that Britain would have a temporary visa centre there.
This news comes as BBC Radio 5 covered a story about how a Ukrainian mother and her 8-year-old daughter were denied entry into the UK at Calais even though the mother had been working in the UK and was told to go to Paris to apply for a visa.
We brought back, to Calais, a Ukrainian women & her 8-year old daughter, who had been sleeping rough for 4 days.. & they were refused entry into the UK.. she had a letter from the home office saying she had a right to be in the UK.. she was told to go to Paris to apply for a visapic.twitter.com/qpAQkwPVA1— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1646568339
This has caused widespread outrage on Twitter, with people slamming the UK government for not doing more to help Ukrainians.
Countdown's Susie Dent took to Twitter to share her dismay when she heard about the Ukrainian mother and daughter struggle to be accepted into the UK on BBC Radio 5.
Hearing on @bbc5live how a Ukrainian woman and her 8-year-old daughter slept rough for 4 days and nights in freezing temperatures to cross the Polish border, only to be refused entry to the UK at Calais. Compassion is not complex.— Susie Dent (@Susie Dent) 1646557060
LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien described the situation as "the national disgrace of letting base Faragist racism define our asylum policy."
Good God. I had to read this twice to be sure I\u2019d understood. The national disgrace of letting base Faragist racism define our asylum policy has never looked more disgusting. And the whole world is watching.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-refugees-france-uk-b2029536.html\u00a0\u2026— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1646557656
British solicitor Nazir Afzal questioned "how Boris Johnson, Priti Patel etc can sleep when this is the ONE aspect of the Russian invasion they control."
Multiple accounts of Ukrainian refugees making extraordinary 1000 mile journey to Calais to join family in the U.K. but being turned away\nI really don\u2019t know how Boris Johnson, Priti Patel etc can sleep when this is the ONE aspect of the Russian invasion they control\nDisgraceful— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1646558775
Director of Stand for All, Daniel Sohege noted: "It is things like this which are why people have to cross the channel in small boats to seek asylum."
It is things like this which are why people have to cross the channel in small boats to seek asylum. It isn't that they aren't "genuine refugees". It is that UK border policies prevent them seeking safety any other way.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-refugees-france-uk-b2029536.html\u00a0\u2026— Daniel Sohege \ud83e\udde1 (@Daniel Sohege \ud83e\udde1) 1646556384
Labour MP, Yvette Cooper described the situation as "shocking" and added that "Priti Patel needs to get a grip."
Shocking - Ukrainian families turned away by UK at Calais & told to go back to Paris for a visa.\n\nPriti Patel needs to get a grip. \n\nSend an emergency @ukhomeoffice team to Calais immediately to sort this out today & get desperate people swiftly through.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-refugees-france-uk-b2029536.html\u00a0\u2026— Yvette Cooper (@Yvette Cooper) 1646563575
Author Emma Kennedy said she "doesn't want to read a single other thing about the war in Ukraine being 'the making' of Boris Johnson" after hearing about the 150 Ukrainian being turned away at the border.
150 Ukrainians have been turned away by the UK at the border in Calais. \n\nI don\u2019t want to read a single other thing about the war in Ukraine being \u201cthe making\u201d of Boris Johnson.— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1646557891
Director of Good Law Project, Jo Maugham slammed the government, calling them "dishonest and shameful."
They bluster and lie to the public. And quietly shaft the desperate.\n\nThis is a dishonest and shameful Government.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-refugees-france-uk-b2029536.html\u00a0\u2026— Jo Maugham (@Jo Maugham) 1646566302
There have also been calls for the Home Office to create a visa that allows anyone fleeing the conflict in Ukraine to come to the UK.
The head of the UN refugee agency has said more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine in search of sanctuary in neighbouring countries within the 10 days since the invasion began.
"This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict," the UN Refugee Agency tweeted.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.