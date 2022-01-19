An unconfirmed number of Tory MPs have reportedly had enough with their leader, Boris Johnson.
Sick of the constant stream of allegations about alleged parties held during lockdown, and unsatisfied with that tenuous "work event" excuse, they've got their pen and paper out, scribbled some angry letters, and trotted down to head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, Sir Graham Brady's office to formally submit their letters of no confidence in the PM.
Around 12 letters were handed in this morning, according to Sky News political correspondents Sam Coates and Joe Pike. Other letters have said to have been handed in earlier, and if Brady gets 54 - 15 per cent of the number of Tory MPs - it will trigger a vote of no-confidence in the Commons.
While the bulk of political analysis and reporting has understandably centred around what this means for Johnson and his crumbling premiership and what could happen next if he bids farewell to high office, people were concerned about Brady's stuffed letterbox as well.
So, as the postman knocked on Brady's door, memes and jokes came flooding in on the internet:
Me watching the letters go in to Graham Bradypic.twitter.com/Qh3oB5T67e— athygli bajoran starfsmenn (@athygli bajoran starfsmenn) 1642583670
Inside Graham Brady's office.pic.twitter.com/WyJhZ9wudJ— Parody Boris Johnson (@Parody Boris Johnson) 1642586501
Text from Sir Graham Brady:\n\n\u2018I\u2019m receiving more letters than Santa Claus!\u2019— Ken Clarke (@Ken Clarke) 1642000877
When Graham Brady hits 54 letters of no confidence, white smoke starts coming out of the chimney of Portcullis House to signify that Boris has started burning all his documents.— THE SECRET TORY (@THE SECRET TORY) 1642574496
Theresa May on her way hand her letter of No Confidence in @BorisJohnson to Graham Bradypic.twitter.com/degV2tLA7f— Raman (@Raman) 1642545279
Graham Brady should make it more fun with a Blue Peter style totaliser.— Simon Brown (@Simon Brown) 1642575178
Graham Brady having a leisurely late breakfast. Looks at pile of post. Does a quick Wordle. Tinkers with crossword. Gets stuck on fifteen down. Goes for a walk.— Jonathan Pinnock (@Jonathan Pinnock) 1642583981
CCTV footage from Graham Brady's office leaked:pic.twitter.com/TfeI2784Oc— Jamie (@Jamie) 1642584065
My thoughts are with Graham Brady\u2019s postman today.— Glen Mitchell \ud83d\udc1d \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf08 (@Glen Mitchell \ud83d\udc1d \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf08) 1642581986
THERE'S A LETTER GONE IN TO GRAHAM BRADY, BUT WHO IS IT FROM CHRIS KAMARA?pic.twitter.com/y8VqrSWKi0— Graeme Demianyk (@Graeme Demianyk) 1642607418
The 'plot' to oust Johnson has reportedly been named the "pork pie plot" and Johnson is expected to make a statement to the house of commons today to get rid of "Plan B" measures to deal with coronavirus, as cases fall. But opponents have called this and other planned policy offerings a distraction from his scandals so it seems unlikely that this will make Brady's inbox any less cluttered.
So we guess it is time for Brady to sit down, make a nice cup of coffee, and get cracking with his correspondence.