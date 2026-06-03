Hunter Biden has long been the subject of Republican criticism and conspiracy theories – not least in relation to one particular story concerning a laptop – but the artist and former attorney is currently going viral on X/Twitter for how he clapped back to a comment about his drug use.

Biden, 56, who only joined the platform last month, shared a video on Monday in which he shared that he was seven years sober and thanked those who messaged him about the milestone.

“I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life, and I just want everybody to know that is still out there sick and suffering, there’s a way out, and that way out is together,” he said.

But when another account responded by alleging a “bag of coke in the White House” – referencing a news story from 2023 when cocaine was found in the presidential building – belonged to Biden, the artist replied: “It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs.”

The response has since been praised by other social media users, with one going as far to say it is “probably one of the best tweets ever”:

“I just know you’re going to be a generational poster,” X’s head of product Nikita Bier replied:

Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project tweeted: “A+ tweet”:

Mike Nellis, former senior advisor to vice president Kamala Harris, branded the post a “hall of fame tweet”:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole said Biden’s profile was his “new favourite account”:

And one former addict explained the tweet “is funnier than most people realise”:

A day after Biden shared the tweet, former first lady Jill Biden gave an interview to actor Whoopi Goldberg in which she said Hunter’s descent into addiction was “a really hard time for our family to go through”.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t talk about it a little bit more, and I hope that by talking about it more as I go forward I hope that it offers other people hope. It is such a tough, tough thing to deal with,” she said.

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