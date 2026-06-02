A US senator has delivered a theory on why Donald Trump keeps trying to put his name and image on things – and people couldn’t agree more.

Even before he became president of the United States, Trump wasn’t shy about slapping his name on a whole host of things – including Angus Beef and vodka . Now it’s buildings and currency in the president’s targets: the Trump-appointed board renamed the famous Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center , and Trump allies in Congress are preparing to push a $250 banknote with his portrait (despite laws prohibiting living people on US currency).

In a speech, Democratic senator Jon Ossoff outlined why he believes this to be the case, and it’s all about his “failed” legacy.

Ossoff said: “He’s trying to put his face on the money, did you see that? He’s building a monument to himself. But see, Atlanta, he’s doing these things now because no one will honor him when he’s gone, because he’s a failed president and a national disgrace.”

People couldn’t help but agree with the implication.

“Audibly gasped,” one viewer commented.

Another concurred, “Bingo”.

One person repeated Ossoff’s words: “NO ONE WILL HONOR HIM WHEN HE'S GONE.”

Someone else said: “No lies detected.”

“Exactly this,” wrote one person.

Another argued: “Jon Ossoff is more presidential than Donald Trump will ever be.”

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