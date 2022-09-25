It seems people are noticing that talk radio host Iain Dale bears an “uncanny” resemblance to general secretary of the rail union, Mick Lynch.

To clear things up, Mr Lynch has found fame for his no-nonsense approach to interviews, while broadcaster Mr Dale is known for his no-nonsense approach to interviews.

Ah.

The similarity in appearance was highlighted by Sky News political correspondent Joe Pike on Sunday, while he was working at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend.

He tweeted: “Just talking to Iain Dale at #Lab22 and a Labour member interrupts to thank him for his support with the strikes.

“She thought he was Mick Lynch.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Awkward.

And Mr Dale isn’t unaware of the comparison either, remarking on his LBC radio show back in June that “people think he’s me” and joking in August that a follower must have spotted Mick Lynch instead of him at an event.

This time around, he joked: “Up the workers!”

Even the RMT chipped in on the latest mishap, suggesting the pair of lookalikes could “form a Right Said Fred tribute act”:

Imagine the scenes.

Since Mr Pike shared the humorous anecdote, other Twitter users have also noticed a resemblance between the two high-profile individuals:

Given Mr Dale has interviewed Mr Lynch before on his LBC show, we’re relieved to report that the pair have been seen in the same room and haven’t got some weird kind of alter-ego thing going on.

Thank God for that.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.