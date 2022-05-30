In yet another instance of the Tories doing something many of us absolutely did not ask for, at a time when it could really be focussing on anything else (ahem, a pandemic, climate emergency, cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine, for example), the Conservative Party has indicated it could bring back imperial measurements.

The move, which will reportedly be announced by Boris Johnson on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will look to increase the use of units such as pounds, ounces, feet and inches.

This is compared to metric measurements such as metres, millilitres and kilometres.

Despite facing accusations of “weaponising nostalgia”, the UK government had previously listed a review of “the EU ban on markings and sales in imperial units” as a “Brexit freedom” since our departure from the bloc.

They wrote in September last year that they would be legislating on the issue in “due course”.

And more recently, technology minister told Sky News: “It’s allowing a bit of our national culture and heritage back onto the shop shelf.”

While the time may have come for us to go back in time, one tweet from campaign group Best for Britain has prompted Twitter users to suggest much more important things which should be brought back:

Meanwhile, we’re here demanding the return of Robot Wars. We miss the carnage.

