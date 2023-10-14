Australia has voted to reject a proposal for the state constitution to be updated to recognise its First Peoples population, backing ‘no’ in a referendum on whether to establish a body known as the “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice”.
If the vote had passed, the group would have been able to “make representations” to the country’s parliament and executive government “on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples”.
While the official ‘yes’ campaign Yes23 argued a vote for the voice “makes a better future possible for all of us”, the ‘no’ campaign organisation Australians for Unity claimed the voice would “divide Australians by race and completely change our democracy”.
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese backed the ‘yes’ campaign in the referendum, arguing that “kindness costs nothing”.
When polling closed on Saturday, the ‘no’ vote dominated early counting in all but one state. The Associated Press reported on Sunday that three leading advocates backing the constitutional change have conceded defeat.
Tanya Hosch, an advocate who spent a decade working on the voice model, told the Australian Broadcasting Corportation (ABC) that she felt “devasted” on a “personal level” by the result.
“There’s going to be a lot of pain and hurt and dismay and we’re going to need to take a moment to absorb that message and what it says,” she said.
Fellow Australians have also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say they are “ashamed” and “gutted” to see the ‘no’ vote take the win:
We are unwanted in our own country \ud83d\udc94still to this day \u2018Australians\u2019 don\u2019t think we belong. They don\u2019t even want to listen to us. How do we even go on?\n#Referendum2023— Dan \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc9b (@Dan \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udda4\ud83d\udc9b) 1697275428
Embarrassing fucking result, like this feels so fucked up and backwards, I\u2019m actually disgusted at the thought of this many people voting no \u2026 Australia forever showing it\u2019s racist roots I guess #Referendum2023— aly \u2606 (@aly \u2606) 1697273836
Disappointing that we couldn\u2019t, at the very least, do this one thing as a country to give First Nations people a voice and a step towards some change. While it wasn\u2019t going to fix everything, it was a start. It\u2019s so deflating #Referendum2023— Sam\u2661 (@Sam\u2661) 1697277864
Fuck you, Australia. \n\nI am sorry we have failed our First Nations people in every way. \n\n#AustraliaVotes #auspol #Referendum2023— Sean Kennedy (@Sean Kennedy) 1697272750
I feel a deep sense of shame and grief tonight with millions of other Australians who voted #YES today. Imagine what First Nations People are feeling now. We have failed them today. We must redouble our efforts for Voice, Treaty & Truth. \n\n#Referendum2023 #Referendum #VoteYes— Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon Karapanagiotidis) 1697272900
Fucking horrifying. We aren't the lucky country, we aren't friendly. We're a pack of easily manipulated ignorant dickheads who'd rather listen to xenophobes and bigots than the world's oldest, and proudest continuous culture. I am bitterly ashamed of my country.\n#Referendum2023— cinegirl 14\ud83d\udcfa (@cinegirl 14\ud83d\udcfa) 1697273146
I am absolutely gutted - thinking of the 80% of First Nations people who have been fighting for the #VoiceToParliament for many years and who would be truly heartbroken tonight. \ud83d\ude30\ud83d\udc94 Lies, misinformation, disinformation and fear have won out\u2026truly devastating. #Referendum2023— Tania Jayesuria (@Tania Jayesuria) 1697272185
Never been more ashamed to be Australian. We killed them, stole their land and their children, and we can't even have the basic fucking human decency to recognise that they were here first and to listen to them about issues affecting them. We're a racist country. #Referendum2023— Senaai Chapple \u2728 (@Senaai Chapple \u2728) 1697271982
In an address issued after the result, Mr Albanese stressed to Australians that the outcome “does not define us” and “will not divide us”.
“We are not ‘yes’ voters, or ‘no’ voters – we are all Australians.
“A great nation like ours can and must do better for the First Australians,” he said.
Linda Burney, the minister for Indigenous Australians, added it is "not the end of reconciliation", while opposition leader Peter Dutton said the coalition "wants to see Indigenous disadvantage addressed", but that it disagrees "on the Voice being the solution".
