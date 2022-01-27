Boris Johnson's wait for the highly anticipated report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall continues.

The official inquiry from senior civil servant Sue Gray could determine Johnson's future as prime minister. While it has yet to be submitted to No 10, the PM insists he had no involvement in the delay. "You’ve got to let the independent inquiries go on,” he told reporters, as he made his way to North Wales.

The report, which is said had been close to finalised, has reportedly been held up by the legal checks, raising the prospect of the process dragging into next week.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has since made a brow-raising statement in the Commons defending the continued backash Johnson is facing as the nation awaits the report.

“The reality is that the British elector looks to a leader, and it is very pleased with the leader that it has got," he said while explaining the UK has “a presidential system”, meaning that any new leader would need their own mandate from the electorate.

But safe to say, he misread the room.

Furious Brits flooded Twitter to shut down his opinion, with one tweeting: "I think he is trying to sell us on the idea that pigs really can fly, and, if he just says it with conviction, we will suspend all rational/critical thought and passively acquiesce to his powerful suggestions."

Another shunned his comments and said: "It's the smug, self-righteous, pompous t**ttery that makes my blood boil."

























Rees-Mogg's comments echoed Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries who warned that the inquiry results could trigger a general election.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “Blair as example of why we won’t need GE is wrong.

“It was yonks ago Blair to Brown smooth pre announced handover, no leadership election.

If the outcome of the Gray report is significantly damaging, Johnson could face a revolt from his own MPs, who may choose to call a vote of no confidence.





