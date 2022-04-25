Over the last two years, the way we work has changed more than anyone could have possibly foreseen, with working from home becoming commonplace during the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, the government advised that people who were able to conduct their work duties from home should do so to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, many have enjoyed the flexibility of a hybrid style of working that sees a mixture of WFH and in-office work.

But now, despite the high level of infection, the government has suggested that the pandemic is all but over and has encouraged people to return to the office full-time.

One big proponent of workers permanently returning to the office is Conservative Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has begun leaving 'passive-aggressive' notes to civil servants who aren’t at their office desks.

An image of the note was posted on Twitter and reads: “Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.

“With every good wish, Rt. Hon. Jacob Rees-Mogg M.P.”

News of Rees-Mogg’s notes has unsurprisingly gone down like a lead balloon, with many offering their opinion on social media.

One person wrote: “I wouldn’t blame anyone working from home with the Grim Reaper going from work station to work station.”

Former Labour MP Anna Turley, said: “This from the guy I snapped literally laying down on the job…”

Someone else reasoned: “If I was led to believe I might bump into Jacob Rees-Mogg in the office, I would never set foot in the place again.”

The political editor for PoliticsHome, Adam Payne, said: “Going down about as well as you'd expect. Civil servant messages: ‘If only there were some Brexit opportunities to keep him occupied.'”

One Twitter user made the suggestion: “while Jacob Rees-Mogg spends his day leaving notes on civil servants desks telling them to come to work could a civil servant leave a note on his desk telling him to f**k off.”

But, in a surprise move, fellow Conservative Nadine Dorries has hit back at Rees-Mogg’s plan to force civil servants back into the office, calling his idea “Dickensian”.



