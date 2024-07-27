JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 presidential election has become the butt of many jokes in the past week after a false rumour about him being too familiar with a couch went viral on social media but now he's being hit with dolphin jokes.

The rumour, which was attributed to a fake quote from his 2016 book Hillbilly Elegy, was quickly debunked and was even the subject of an official fact check.

Now that everyone seems to have gotten their couch gags out of the way, Vance is now dealing with jokes about an obsession with dolphins and this is mostly his own fault.

Back in February, long before he was a potential vice president, Vance shared a screengrab from a X/Twitter account called 'Crazy Clips' which showed a video of a woman getting attacked by a dolphin. The post read 'woman gets violated by a dolphin and enjoys it.'

Now apart from the clip being a bit weird, especially for a notable US politician to be sharing, the big thing that people have picked up on is that the words 'dolphin' and 'woman' were highlighted in the tweet.

Given how X/Twitter's search engine works it is therefore likely that Vance, or someone else, had searched for these specific words in order to find the post.

As Raw Story reported, many people pointed out to Vance at the time that he might have just exposed his search history.

Despite this happening several months ago, Vance's sudden rise in prominence following his association with Trump combined with the couch jokes have seen even more memes emerge at the expense of the Ohio senator.





You better believe that dolphin couches exist.

We've even got a meme inception.

He wouldn't have lasted five minutes with the British press.





It's even on TikTok.



Of course, we have to approach this with an air of doubt as Vance could have taken the screengrab from somewhere else and it might not have been his search history at all.

This tops off a pretty bad week for Vance. Besides the couch jokes he also saw a gag about Mountain Dew being 'racist' fall flat on its face at his own rally, was slammed by the rarely political Jennifer Aniston for 'sexist' comments and saw a campaign video where he criticised the free food and drink available to him at a Republican event go down just as badly.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.