Trump claims he’s slashed the price of ‘everything’ and ‘all drugs’ by ‘600 per cent’

Another day, another outlandish claim from Donald Trump on the economy and cost of living.

The president, who ran on a campaign of affordability, only to admit that he ‘doesn’t think about Americans' financial situation at all’ earlier this year, is no stranger to boasting about bringing down prices - even if the numbers don't always make perfect sense.

Trump has spoken about bringing down the price of drugs by impossible levels before, and now he’s claimed that he’s brought down the price of “basically everything” and "every drug" by “600 per cent”.

Of course, that would be impossible – bringing down the price of things by more than 100 per cent would mean that sellers would be paying consumers to take goods off them.

Speaking in front of the media on Sunday (August 31), Trump said: “We’ve slashed the price of commonly used medications and ultimately everything – all drugs – by price differences of 400, 500 and even 600 per cent. Drug prices have gone down, and will go down, 50, 60, 70 and even 80 per cent.

“There’s never been an announcement like that. It won’t get covered. If it were a Democrat sitting here it would be the biggest story of the last 20 years, but it won’t get covered. That’s why I have to speak up.”

As you might expect, people on social media were sceptical of the claims.

“This is the same math he uses when he tells you the economy is doing great,” one wrote.





Another said it was “insane that this country just lets this happen.”

“No... at most it's 100% and that would mean free. 500-600% means they would pay us,” one more wrote.

It comes as Trump is once again throwing a tantrum over public opinion of his presidency and opinion polls .

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, the convicted felon fumed in his trademark all-caps: “The fake polls used by our crooked media are out of control, and something must be done about it. FCC [Federal Communications Commission] to the rescue!”

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