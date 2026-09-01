Your essential guide to new films arriving in cinemas and streaming this autumn

A comprehensive overview of the feature films and documentary projects making their way to cinemas and streaming services in the coming months, spanning from early autumn through to the end of November.

4 September

Elegance Bratton’s crime thriller By Any Means (Paramount, in cinemas) stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg in a 1960s-set story based on real events. Meanwhile, the Cold War action-comedy Mayday (Apple TV, streaming) features Ryan Reynolds as a pilot brought down in Soviet airspace who is rescued by a former KGB agent, played by Kenneth Branagh.

In the action genre, Adam Wingard directs Onslaught (A24, in cinemas), which sees an Army sniper, played by Adria Arjona, attempting to save her daughter from a rogue squad of genetically modified super soldiers. Animated offerings include Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass (Viva Kids, in cinemas), following the classic duo across time travel adventures. Non-fiction lovers can look out for Barbara Forever (Strang Releasing, in cinemas), a biographical documentary exploring the career of pioneering avant-garde filmmaker Barbara Hammer.

9 September

South Korean director Na Hong-jin returns with sci-fi project Hope (Neon, in cinemas), uniting Korean performers Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon alongside Taylor Russell, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Elsewhere on streaming, writer-director Tyler Perry reunites the core cast of his 2007 relationship feature for Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again? (Netflix, streaming).

11 September

Music fans can view backstage footage of Oasis during their reunion tour in the documentary Don’t Look Back in Anger (Walt Disney Co., in cinemas). Director Paul Greengrass turns to 14th-century history in The Uprising (Focus Features, in cinemas), starring Andrew Garfield as a humble farmer who unexpectedly leads a revolt against King Richard II.

In the suspense thriller Runner (Angel Studios, in cinemas), Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson star in a narrative following a medical courier transporting a liver across Australia while pursued by a cartel. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles in supernatural sequel Practical Magic 2 (Warner Bros., in cinemas).

18 September

Documentarian Alex Gibney examines the aftermath of the 2022 assault on author Salman Rushdie in Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie (Abramorama, in cinemas). Horror gaming receives a fresh adaptation in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil (Sony Pictures, in cinemas), starring Austin Abrams.

Family entertainment arrives with Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom (Gkids, in cinemas), a Halloween-themed third instalment where Shaun assumes the role of a mad scientist. In historical drama, Ethan Hawke leads a chain gang transporting gold across the Oregon wilderness in 1930s-set thriller The Weight (Vertical, in cinemas), co-starring Russell Crowe.

Saoirse Ronan portrays a UK schoolteacher taking extreme measures to manage a difficult pupil in Bad Apples (Paramount Pictures, in cinemas). Filmmaker John Wilson offers an observational study of building materials in The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures, in cinemas). Comedy feature The Musical (Blue Harbor Entertainment, in cinemas) follows a frustrated playwright who discovers his former girlfriend is dating his rival, starring Will Brill, Gillian Jacobs, and Rob Lowe. Lastly, Johnny Knoxville plays a summer camp counselor managing unruly 12-year-olds in Tiny Fugitives (Inaugural Entertainment).

23 September

Romantic comedy The Love Hypothesis (Prime Video, streaming) stars Lili Reinhart as a doctoral candidate who fakes a relationship with a formidable professor to convince others she has moved past a previous crush.

25 September

In Primetime (A24, in cinemas), Robert Pattinson plays television host Chris Hansen during his 2006 broadcast era, directed by Lance Oppenheim. Romance feature Charlie Harper (Row K, in cinemas) stars Emilia Jones and Nick Robinson.

DreamWorks Animation presents Forgotten Island (Universal, in cinemas), detailing two friends who discover a hidden portal. Japanese cinema feature Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! (Sony Pictures Classics, in cinemas) follows ballroom dancer Haru (Rinko Kikuchi), who forms an obsession with a new dance instructor after a personal tragedy.

David Ayer directs Brad Pitt in survival thriller Heart of the Beast (Paramount Pictures, in cinemas), which tracks a former Special Forces soldier and his military dog following a plane crash in Alaska. True story drama The Stunt Driver (Independent Film Company, in cinemas) stars Jay Baruchel as Canadian stuntman Ken Carter attempting a mile-long jump over the St. Lawrence River.

Scottish folk narrative The Incomer (Sumerian Pictures, in cinemas) follows siblings played by Gayle Rankin and Grant O’Rourke facing relocation by a government official played by Domhnall Gleeson. Mahershala Ali stars in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM, in cinemas) as a devout hitman protecting his family across Houston after his wife's passing. Finally, drama Unabomber (Netflix, streaming) features Jacob Tremblay as Ted Kaczynski alongside Russell Crowe, chronicling his turn from academic prodigy to bomber.

2 October

Alejandro G. Iñárritu directs Tom Cruise in Digger (Warner Bros., in cinemas) as a powerful figure striving to save humanity after triggering a catastrophe. Adaptation Verity (Amazon MGM, in cinemas) brings Colleen Hoover’s novel to life with Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett.

Mountaineering documentary The Last First: Winter K2 (Apple TV, streaming), directed by Amir Bar-Lev, investigates the fatal 2021 winter ascent of K2. Creature feature Beware Boiúna (Lionsgate, in cinemas) follows an Amazon medical expedition targeted by a giant ancient predator. Reed Van Dyk’s Atonement (Kino Lorber, in cinemas) dramatises a Marine seeking forgiveness from survivors of a 2003 military raid in Iraq, starring Boyd Holbrook, Hiam Abbass, and Kenneth Branagh.

7 October

Director Rachel Morrison delivers Love of Your Life (Amazon MGM, in cinemas), starring Margaret Qualley as a Boston nurse whose marriage to a man played by Gabriel Basso is disrupted by the onset of the pandemic.

9 October

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin presents The Social Reckoning (Sony, in cinemas), starring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Chris Rock writes and directs Misty Green (A24, in cinemas), starring Rosalind Eleazar as an actor seeking a career revival.

Jessica Chastain takes dual roles in horror entry Other Mommy (Universal, in cinemas), playing both a mother and the sinister entity invading her daughter's bedroom closet. Coming-of-age story Big Girls Don’t Cry (Blue Fox Entertainment, in cinemas), directed by Paloma Schneideman, captures a teenager’s pivotal summer.

Palme d’Or winner Fjord (Neon, in cinemas), directed by Cristian Mungiu, stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as Romanian parents adjusting to Norwegian social norms. Action project Matchbox: The Movie (Apple TV, streaming) brings the Mattel toy line to screen, starring John Cena. Historical drama Tenzing (Apple TV, in cinemas) dramatises the Everest summit of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok) and Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston). Meanwhile, Western remake Angel and the Badman (Angel Studios, in cinemas) stars Zachary Levi, Tommy Lee Jones, and Neal McDonough.

12 October

Documentary Free Leonard Peltier (Netflix, streaming), directed by Jesse Short Bull and David France, re-examines 1970s Native American activist movements and the imprisonment of Leonard Peltier.

16 October

Georgia Oakley directs a fresh adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility (Focus Features, in cinemas), featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, and George MacKay. Gaming adaptation Street Fighter (Paramount Pictures, in cinemas), directed by Kitao Sakurai, sets its action in the 1990s with Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo.

Austin Abrams stars in survival film Whalefall (20th Century Studios, in cinemas) as a diver swallowed by a sperm whale. Spanish period feature La Bola Negra (Netflix, in cinemas), directed by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, spans multiple decades tracking three gay men.

Documentary Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon, in cinemas) sees David Greaves complete archival 1972 footage shot by his father William Greaves during a gathering of Harlem Renaissance figures. Alex Gibney presents a four-hour portrait of industry leader Elon Musk in Musk (Bleecker Street, in cinemas).

21 October

Documentary One in a Million (PBS, streaming), directed by Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes, follows Syrian youth Israa and her family over ten years as they journey toward Europe.

23 October

Laika’s stop-motion feature Wildwood (Fathom, in cinemas), adapted from Colin Meloy’s book, tells the story of a young girl venturing into an enchanted forest to rescue her brother. Sacha Baron Cohen writes, directs, and stars in comedy feature Ali G: Who Iz I? (Amazon MGM, in cinemas).

Taika Waititi adapts Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun (Sony Pictures, in cinemas), starring Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, and Jenna Ortega in a story about an artificial companion assisting a grieving family. Comic book adaptation Clayface (Warner Bros., in cinemas) stars Tom Rhys Harries as a disfigured actor seeking vengeance in a DC universe horror thriller.

Paweł Pawlikowski directs postwar drama Fatherland (Mubi, in cinemas), starring Hanns Zischler as author Thomas Mann alongside Sandra Hüller. Character study The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (Sony Pictures Classics, in cinemas) stars John Turturro as an aging thief confronting modern technology.

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong returns with drama Possible Love (Netflix, in cinemas; streaming 6 Nov), tracking four individuals whose lives intersect. Anton Corbijn’s A Talent for Murder (Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment, in cinemas) stars Helen Mirren as author Patricia Highsmith, pressed by a young man (Alden Ehrenreich) to pen another novel. Comedy drama Wicker (Black Bear, in cinemas) stars Olivia Colman as a woman who hires a basket maker (Peter Dinklage) to craft a husband, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

30 October

Peter Berg directs war drama Mosquito Bowl (Netflix, in cinemas), adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s account of college athletes enlisting after Pearl Harbor, featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis. Action vehicle The Mongoose (Samuel Goldwyn Films, in cinemas) stars Liam Neeson on a high-speed vehicle getaway.

Léa Seydoux stars in Marie Kreutzer’s drama Gentle Monster (Netflix, in cinemas), depicting a woman dealing with her husband's arrest. Lance Hammer directs Juliette Binoche in Queen at Sea (Greenwich Entertainment, in cinemas), following family strain after a mother's dementia diagnosis. Horror entry Stiletto (The Horror Section, in cinemas), produced by Eli Roth, focuses on a killer targeting dancers. Finally, documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin record their expedition up Mount Everest in Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic, in cinemas).

6 November

Writer-director Jordan Firstman stars in comedy Club Kid (A24, in cinemas) as a nightlife promoter discovering he has a young son, played by Reggie Absolom. Martin McDonagh directs 1970s dark comedy Wild Horse Nine (Searchlight, in cinemas), featuring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as CIA operatives on Easter Island.

Takashi Yamazaki follows up his award-winning creature feature with post-WWII sequel Godzilla Minus Zero (GKids, in cinemas). Mythological spectacle Ramayana (Sony, in cinemas) adapts the Hindu narrative into an action film.

Dr. Seuss adaptation The Cat in the Hat (Warner Bros., in cinemas) features voice work from Bill Hader. Period musical Drummer Boy (Angel Studios, in cinemas) focuses on brothers fighting on opposing sides of the American Revolution.

Action thriller Archangel (Sony, in cinemas) follows a former soldier protecting a Wyoming community from corporate interests. Documentary Soul Patrol (Kino Lorber, in cinemas), directed by J.M. Harper, highlights the first Black special forces unit in the Vietnam War.

13 November

Director Ti West crafts a new version of the Charles Dickens classic in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol (Paramount Pictures, in cinemas), starring Johnny Depp. David Leitch directs heist thriller How to Rob a Bank (Amazon MGM, in cinemas), featuring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, and Christian Slater as social-media documenting bank robbers.

Maika Monroe stars in period thriller "Victorian Psycho" (Bleecker Street, in cinemas) as an eccentric governess. Peter Farrelly directs Anthony Ippolito in "I Play Rocky" (Amazon MGM, in cinemas), chronicling the production of the 1976 boxing classic. James Gray’s drama "Paper Tiger" (Neon, in cinemas) stars Adam Driver and Miles Teller as brothers caught in criminal schemes in Queens.

18 November

David O. Russell directs biographical drama Madden (Prime Video, streaming), with Nicolas Cage depicting American football figure John Madden alongside Christian Bale as Al Davis.

20 November

Franchise prequel sequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (Lionsgate, in cinemas) stars Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, alongside Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, and Glenn Close.

Beth de Araújo directs child-perspective drama Josephine (Sumerian Pictures, in cinemas), starring Mason Reeves alongside Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan. Andrey Zvyagintsev’s drama Minotaur (Mubi, in cinemas) tracks a businessman dealing with personal infidelity and military conscription amidst the invasion of Ukraine.

Andrew Scott stars in theatrical drama Elsinore (Focus, in cinemas) as actor Ian Charleson preparing for Hamlet while living with AIDS. Animated reimagining Steps (Netflix, streaming) features Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, and Bette Midler in a fairy tale spin-off.

25 November

Comedy sequel Meet the Parents 4: Focker In-Law (Paramount Pictures, in cinemas) brings back Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, joined by Ariana Grande. Animated feature Hexed (Disney, in cinemas) stars Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in a magical family discovery.

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi directs Paris-set drama All of a Sudden (Neon, in cinemas), featuring Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto. Biographical project Hershey (Angel Studios, in cinemas) stars Finn Wittrock as Milton S. Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine Hershey.

David Fincher directs Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood spin-off The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth (Netflix, in cinemas), scripted by Quentin Tarantino. Lastly, family adventure Way of the Warrior Kid (Apple TV, streaming) features Jude Hill learning discipline from a Navy SEAL uncle played by Chris Pratt.