Milo Yiannopoulos is 'ashamed' of voting for Trump after ICE deportation

Milo Yiannopoulos has said he feels 'ashamed' of voting for Donald Trump after being deported by ICE to the UK.

The far-right troll said he was “swarmed” by Homeland Security agents and repeatedly mistreated ahead of his deportation to the UK last week.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday (1 September), Yiannopoulos said: “The first I heard of it was when 15 agents swarmed me at the Louisiana airport, and it didn’t get any less theatrical from there on.”

“This was not a normal, lawful process,” Yiannopoulos said, complaining of experiencing “brutality” and “physically degrading” treatment so severe that agents allegedly “walked off the job.”

“On August 28, ICE deported Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, back to his home country,” the department previously told The Independent.

“Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing,” DHS added.

Yiannopoulos previously edited Breitbart News, worked as an intern for ex-Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and supported rapper Kanye “Ye” West’s 2024 presidential bid .

Unsurprisingly, given Yiannopoulos’ past comments in support of ICE, these resurfaced following his detention .

One such tweet was posted in June 2025, in which he said: “We are going to find out that there are over 50 million illegals in the United States”.

There was plenty of reaction on social media after the Piers Morgan interview aired.

The Larry the Cat account wrote: "Translation: 'I liked it happening to other people but didn't like it happening to me."

Another wrote: "The shock of people when they are finally—and, they believe, unjustly—treated the way they demanded other people be treated is getting rather old."

One more said: "This man has shown nothing but cruelty towards others. He only cares about himself."

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