Members of Donald Trump ’s cabinet are still trying to blame the Joe Biden administration for “failing” the American people today, 588 days after Trump took office.

Almost 20 months into US president Trump’s second term in office and as we approach the midterms, it seems there are some things Trump’s administration is trying to pin on his predecessor.

As Trump’s approval ratings plummet over issues such as the ongoing Iran war and the economy, his relatively newly-instated DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was busy blaming Biden for “failing the American people” – and he spoke as if they are still in charge.

“My grandfather drove a truck when he came back from World War II. It’s a proud industry with proud people that take a lot of pride in what they do. And when they see their industry ruined because you have a Biden administration that is failing the American people,” Mullin claimed.

His remarks were very quickly condemned as people suggested the Trump administration is clutching at straws.

“Biden Derangement Syndrome,” someone argued.

Governor Newsom’s Press Office wrote: “Biden Administration ended 20 months ago, big guy…”

Another said: “They genuinely have nothing.”

Someone else pointed out: “Joe Biden hasn’t been the president for 588 days, you ignorant f**k.”

Another mocked: “I did not know Biden was still in office ..”

“You know things are bad when they are falling back on blaming Biden, lol,” someone suggested.

One person asked: “Are you f**king stupid?”

“You (Republicans) literally control all 3 branches of government,” another pointed out.

Someone else mocked: “Not to mention the [Herbert] Hoover administration.”

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