People think Donald Trump ’s trade maths makes no sense at all as his trade war with Canada continues.

US president Trump has become well-known for using the threat of trade tariffs as a negotiation tool, and imposing actual tariffs as a weapon against other countries – the latest victim in his sights being the US’s neighbour, Canada .

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office recently, Trump even attempted to suggest that cutting off trade with an entire country somehow makes the US richer.

“You take certain countries, I don’t want to mention any, but countries that you’d consider great … they make $40 billion dollars a year with the United States. And we don't need their product, we really don’t need their product. So, if we cut off trade with that country, we just made $40 billion dollars. You do a few countries like that, and we become a big money machine,” Trump claimed.

“Extremely not how it works,” someone argued.

Another mocked: “I stopped trading with my grocery store and saved $600 a month but also I starved to death.”

Someone else said: “This is so incredibly stupid it’s beyond description.”

“This is the type of thinking that bankrupted casinos — just in case there are still people out there enjoying the higher prices, decreased safety, and long-term financial insecurity of Trump running America like his businesses,” someone suggested.

One account argued: “This imbecile has absolutely no clue how an economy works.”

Another claimed: “This pretty much explains the multiple bankruptcies.”

Someone else wrote: “It takes decades upon decades of willful ignorance & never being held accountable to be this wrong.”

“I....I give up,” another wrote.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.