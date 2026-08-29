GTA 6 LIVE: 'Most impressive detail ever' in extended look is leaving gamers stunned

The extended look at GTA 6 gameplay has completely stunned tech experts who have been waxing lyrical about what they've seen.

It premiered on Netflix on Thursday (27 August) at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video now live on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free.

An uncompressed version of the extended look can even be downloaded from Rockstar's website.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look reaction, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

One detail is sending fans wild There are hundreds of impressive details in the extended look which landed this week, but there's one which is leaving gamers stunned. The hair simulation in the game is being labelled by some as the 'most impressive' graphic they've ever seen in a game. After years of waiting, it's safe to say fans are liking what they see in the new game.

GTA 6 extended look: 145 mind-blowing details you missed 27 minutes of GTA 6 gameplay was shared by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games Rockstar Games revealed lots of GTA 6 gameplay and details in its 27-minute extended look, which has gone down incredibly well online. The lengthy reveal showed Jason and Lucia's burgeoning relationship, some of the missions players will be able to enjoy, and a handful of the activities players can experience in the open world too. The extended look debuted on Netflix before being uploaded to Rockstar's website and YouTube channel, where it can be viewed for free - and even downloaded - six hours later. Here are 145 impressive key details you may have missed from the reveal. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 extended look completely stuns tech experts Tech experts at Digital Foundry have been left absolutely stunned at GTA 6's extended look, saying it's "perhaps the most impressive showcase we've ever seen in real-time rendering". The article said: "It's clear that the focus was absolutely maximising the level of visual detail at a fixed 30fps (frames per second) frame-rate on all platforms. "The rendering, simulation and presentation have all been tuned around that constraint - and the result is an unprecedented level of density, material quality and world coherence, with trade-offs landing primarily in image quality and animation smoothness rather than systemic scale or fidelity. "Character rendering is perhaps the most standout visual feature here, with huge generational improvements to hair simulation and shading, which extends to straight, wavy and curly hair, complete with proper light transport and secondary motion."

'The world looks absolutely gorgeous' Posts from the gta6

community on Reddit A Redditor has posted a screenshot from the GTA 6: An Extended Look scene of Lucia skydiving above Vice City and it's absolutely blown everyone away on social media. Spiritual-Pudding-70 posted the screenshot and said: "The world looks absolutely gorgeous." And people have been having their say in the comments. Wise_Old_Can said: "Absolute Cinema." pandasinmoscow said: "This was the shot. They knew they cooked with this one scene alone. I'm sold." svit420 said: "This shot was so f*****g good!" Dawjman said: "Genuinely insane. Pushing the base PS5 to its limits." Awkward-Talk-3033 said: "There are people trying to say the graphics look bad 😂 looks f*****g incredible to me. I'm so hyped now."

GTA 6 map size revealed In a YouTube video, TGG said Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson shared with him how big GTA 6's map is. TGG said: "The map is twice the size of GTA 5, three times the size of Red Dead Redemption 2's map. "Vice City itself is twice the size of Los Santos and Vice City and its surrounding suburbs is 11 times bigger than Los Santos and its surroundings, which is nuts. It's huge."

GTA 6 story length revealed Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson has revealed how long the story of GTA 6 will take to complete. In an interview with The New York Times (via IGN), he said it took him around 80 hours to finish the game back in February which included the story and some "optional goals with narrative ramifications". That would make it the longest Rockstar game to date in terms of story length.

'After 13 years of waiting' After 13 years of waiting

by u/EmergencyRow34 in GTA6 A Redditor has posted a popular meme in the GTA 6 Subreddit and others have been commenting with their thoughts on GTA 6: An Extended Look. EmergencyRow34 posted "13 years of waiting" in the GTA 6 Subreddit with a screenshot of Lucia from GTA 6: An Extended Look with the subtitle from Jason: "Damn. Worth the wait." And others have been commenting with their takes. Upset-Efficiency-884 said: "This s*** is PEAK, literally blew my expectations out the water."

KingKontinuum said: "Man this was way better than all of the leaks we saw from CL." ripcity2014 said: "F*** yeah worth it." wtrnrain said: "Pure cinema." No_Surprise_6294 said: "Holy s***, we are so back boys!"

More GTA 6 gameplay details More gameplay details not shown in GTA 6: An Extended Look have been revealed by IGN, who visited Rockstar North to see the game in action. The report said: "At the beginning of the story, Jason and Lucia want to pursue a romantic relationship. Whether this ends up happening is up to you, though." Players will have to do things together to flourish this relationship, such as going on dates and, with it being GTA, commit robberies together. Romance is completely optional though. There's a new focus system that highlights points of interest in the world. Enemies can now be incapacitated, such as having weapons shot out of hands or limbs shot, instead of just killed. Money is meant to be a lot more meaningful in GTA 6 and it's not as easy to steal cars.

Don't go anywhere GTA 6: An Extended Look is still available to watch on Netflix at any time. The video will be uploaded to Rockstar's website and YouTube in five-and-a-half hours time. We'll be rounding up some of the biggest talking points, features and reaction from what we've just seen so don't go anywhere.

That's it for now That's it for the extended look - Rockstar Games confirms that was captured on a base PS5 and the game is still on track to release on 19 November. Oh. My. God. That it looks unreal.

Hotel scene The next scene shows Jason and Lucia at an airport and being tasked to look after someone called Andres. They pick him up and Jason is behind the wheel. Vice City at night looks absolutely unreal. Nightclub scenes are shown and there are details even of Lucia sweating slightly because of how warm it is with her skin glistening as she dances. Back to the scene and Jason and Lucia escort Andres into a hotel. Jason and Lucia then follow them with Lucia going with the main crew and Jason heading further up on his own. Jason enters a meeting room with Andres meeting a few people, who he's taking drugs with, and Andres wants him to grab tequila. But Jason asks him to get downstairs for a speech, yet Andres refuses. The speech takes place - but is interrupted by a masked gang. Jason, as security, is on hand to take them out. It then switches to Lucia who is messaging Jason, who has one of the gang's walkie talkies. It then switches to Lucia, who is thrown down some stairs by one of the people who have infiltrated the building. Attention then turns to Jason who is involved in another shootout. Time can be slowed down briefly, just like in Red Dead Redemption 2. Back to Lucia and she's being pinned down by someone but then shoves a high heel in their face. She then plummets down an elevator shaft with an enemy...

Leonida Grassrivers gameplay is shown, along with lifting weights, playing basketball, diving, riding a jetski, riding a kayak, going to a strip club where money can be thrown and street racing. There are separate wheels for weapons and items and it looks like only six of each can be carried. Social media looks like it will play a big role in this. More gameplay shows shooting practice, dirt bike races and parachuting. Character switching works in a similar way to before.

Police chase Jason and Lucia are on their way in the car to Raul's now. They're driving on a freeway and again, it looks absolutely incredible. Raul gets in the back and police are on their tail. The car interior is so realistic. Lucia is the getaway driver as Jason moves into the back and the player controls Jason, shooting at police cars and a helicopter with a four star wanted level. Performance looks really smooth and again the colours in this world are so vibrant and realistic. Lucia manages to hide from the police in an alley. Gameplay then switches to Lucia and the player will control the car as the pair shoot from the back. Under the four star rated level, there are small icons which seem to represent some kind of status effects or states. Lucia parks the car up in a parking lot, everyone gets out and they set the car on fire. Lucia is the driver of a van with Raul and Jason on the back. The camera then cuts to the world of Leonida and it looks so incredibly dense and detailed.

Brian's party Jason and Lucia head up an escalator to Brian's party at a rooftop bar and restaurant. The vibrant colours, attention to detail and character models are honestly unlike anything I've ever seen before. The couple meet Brian who is with a couple of women. A brief cutaway shows Jason and Lucia tied up before those who are holding them captive are shot. Back to Brian's party and Jason and Lucia are sitting together with Brian and his partner before Lucia leaves. Brian and Jason decide to then chat. The robbery scene is then shown of Jason and Lucia. There is a six star wanted level. The couple raid a number of different shops, getting away each time. It genuinely does look like a mix between GTA and Red Dead Redemption.

GTA 6 driving Jason and Lucia then head to Brian's and Jason is driving. The minimap in the bottom left is 3D and conversation between the two continues as Jason drives on. It then cuts to Jason and Lucia involved in fist and gunfights and some of the escapades they'll be getting up to. They appear small in scale to begin with.

Next GTA 6 scene - Jason and Lucia's home The next scene shows Jason and Lucia in what seems to be their home, speaking about meeting up with Brian. The bedroom is very pink and Lucia is showing Jason different outfits to pick. Control then moves to Jason and he walks through their apartment. It's so incredibly detailed and TV parodies are back. A wildlife advert is shown and it looks incredible. The flat is a first-floor apartment block in a series of flats.

More GTA 6 gameplay The HUD looks a lot like Red Dead Redemption 2 where players hold L2 to interact with people and pets. Jason pets a dog on his way up through what appears to be house that's now a drug den. Jason and Lucia enter a room where drugs are being cooked. They ask to pick up some drugs for Boobie but police raid the den, having been double crossed. Jason is then controlled and has to shoot a way out for him and Lucia. Traditional third-person gunplay is showed and enemy weapons can be picked up. Health is shown in the top left and there are slow-motion kills when headshots are pulled off. Jason and Lucia manage to escape in an elevator, heading to one of the lower floors to try and escape. Lucia then kicks through a window and they make their way down to the floor. Lucia jumps but we don't know if she's okay...

GTA 6 first clip We're straight in - the first scene shows Jason and Lucia walking in shady streets of Leonida at night. It shows an interaction with a gang and Jason asks for Boobie Ike. They're picking something up for him. The world looks unbelievably detailed. This is straight up gameplay capture. It looks to be running at 30fps (frames per second) at a maximum of 4K resolution.

Here we go GTA 6: An Extended Look is now LIVE on Netflix. We'll be covering it as it streams so stay with us for all the latest updates as they happen. This should be good...

How to watch GTA 6: An Extended Look GTA 6: An Extended Look is premiering on Netflix in less than five minutes. It's available from 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later. So for those who don't have a Netflix subscription, the best way may be to watch along with a streamer who will be reacting to the video with commentary before viewing the video in full in six hours' time.

New GTA screenshot IGN has shared a new screenshot of what's understood to be Jason Duval in GTA 6. Promoting an article, the outlet used a never-before-seen screenshot on social media. It shows a more moody looking Jason in a much darker to what we've seen so far. The social media post has since been taken down by the publication.

GTA 6 Twitch category temporarily enabled Twitch has confirmed the GTA 6 game category will be unlocked for streamers reacting to GTA 6: An Extended Look as it premieres on Netflix. A X / Twitter post said: "To support creators covering the Grand Theft Auto Extended Look, the GTA VI game category will be enabled on Twitch until 9pm PT. "Remember to abide by all Rockstar Games and Netflix policies and requirements!"

GTA 6 marketing plans 'revealed' Francisco Alvarado, a freelance journalist based in Miami, has 'revealed' plans to market GTA 6 in Miami. He's written an article for The Miamian which contains a link to a document which appears to show what the plans are to promote GTA 6 over the coming weeks. Plans detail how Miami-Dade County officials are looking to install Vice City events and signs all around Miami, including Downtown Miami having a massive mural, a Vice City-themed public art / photo spot at Rickenbacker Beach, Port Gellhorn-inspired installations, a Vice City radio station and loads more.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Earn Triple Rewards in Random Transform Races this week in GTA Online. "Plus, get a special 6x Weekend Bonus on select Races and add Drift Tuning Upgrades to three more vehicles."

GTA 6 Netflix LA billboard Netflix shared a photo of a billboard in Los Angeles promoting GTA 6: An Extended Look on the streaming service. Net to the Netflix logo is a slogan that says "I ❤️ Vice City" with the heart in the distinct GTA 6 colours. GTA 6: An Extended Look premieres on Netflix at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later.

Netflix GTA 6 extended look premiere imminent The Netflix premiere of GTA 6: An Extended Look is just hours away when loads of new GTA 6 details, including an expected first official look at gameplay, will be revealed. It will be available to watch on the streaming service at 3pm ET (8pm BST / 12noon PT) with the same video being live on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and website, where it can be viewed for free, six hours later. The mobile app says the extended look will last 26 minutes. Netflix confirmed the footage captured in the extended look was entirely on a base PS5.

GTA 6 prologue leaks online CyberLeeks has posted whats understood to be a portion of the prologue for GTA 6 online. For those not wanting to spoil the story or anything relating to gameplay, be careful on social media and checking out certain forums.

Another YouTuber shares GTA 6 tease See on Instagram YouTuber and influencer MikeShowSha has also teased about sharing GTA 6 details once the extended look is released. In a machine translated post on Instagram, he said: "In July, I visited the Rockstar North studios to discover GTA 6. "Thank you @rockstargames for the invite!! That was INCREDIBLE!! (I still can't believe it 😱👀) I can't wait to tell you about it!"

Rockstar comments on YouTuber's post teasing new GTA 6 details Rockstar Games has commented on a X / Twitter post from a YouTuber teasing they will soon be sharing more details about GTA 6. TGG posted: "Last month I was invited to Rockstar North in Edinburgh. While there, I learned exclusive information about GTA 6. As soon as the Extended Look is out, I'm telling you everything. Tomorrow. Thank you to everyone at @RockstarGames who made this happen, I can't wait." And Rockstar replied to the post with two emojis: "🦍💛"

Rockstar Games official 'heartbroken' statement on GTA 6 leaks Rockstar Games has shared an open letter to fans on social media addressing the GTA 6 leaks that have been posted online. The letter said: "We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. "It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. "We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has - from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay and providing the community with everything you want to know. "We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow (Thursday 27 August). It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. "While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on 19 November. "We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week - your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. "Ultimately, we are making this game for you and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon." This comes as CyberLeeks is understood to have posted another gameplay video ending with a cutscene featuring Lucia.

Yet another GTA 6 'leak' posted CyberLeek seems to have shared another GTA 6 leak and this one is called 'game store'. It's seemingly the third one today and there are a lot of claims on social media that the leaker is trying to get as much content out as possible before An Extended Look releases on Thursday (27 August).

Even more GTA 6 'leaks' posted online CyberLeek has posted even more videos of what appears to be GTA 6 gameplay online. The latest two videos are understood to be called 'beach 2' and 'strip club 2'. CyberLeek received a backlash on social media after opening up a poll on Monday (24 August) asking if the community wants to see what they claim is footage of GTA 6's prologue. So far, CyberLeek appears to have leaked gameplay but this would be the first video that would enter story spoiler territory if true. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

New leak posted online True to their word, CyberLeek has posted what's understood to be yet another GTA 6 leak online after 'nudist town' won the poll. CyberLeek is now teasing a leak of what's claimed to be the GTA 6 prologue, putting up a poll asking the community if it would want this to be shared or not. The poll says CyberLeek has been avoiding spoilers and wants to see what's wanted before delving into this. All of the 'leaks' so far have been of gameplay or the open world but this would be the first one that would enter spoiler territory for the GTA 6 story.

GTA 6 leaks continue with next one 'revealed' A leaker or group known as CyberLeek continues to share what appear to be clips of GTA 6 gameplay footage and it seems there's a clear frontrunner of what's coming next. CyberLeek has been sharing these videos in what they say is a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' are also linked to a cryptocurrency and CyberLeek has been running polls where people can pay to vote for what they want to see next. The latest poll asks fans if they want to see 'beach', 'nudist town' or 'strip club 2' with 'nudist town' out in front by a large margin at the time of writing. Each video 'leaked' so far also includes a mention of the memecoin throughout.

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