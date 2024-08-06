JD Vance ’s wife, Usha Vance, has spoken about how her husband likes to spend his spare time – and according to her, he’s into “dorky” card game Magic: The Gathering.

The topic was covered by Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, who interviewed Usha and her husband this week, and spoke about the revelations with her co-hosts.

When the topic of Vance’s liking for the tabletop and digital collectable card game came up, Earhardt’s co-host Steve Doocy said: “I want him to explain what the dorky habits he has are, did she explain?”

Earhardt replied by saying: “She hesitated. I asked: ‘What are the dorky interests that he has?’ And she hesitated and said: ‘He’s going to kill me for saying this, it’s Magic: The Gathering, which was a card game. And some of the guys on set know about it. It’s similar to Pokemon, that’s so popular now. And his boys are into Pokemon.”

It’s not the first time that people have been made aware of his love of the game, after it was mentioned in Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy. In that book, he wrote: “I could never tell my dad that I played a nerdy collectible card game called Magic, because I feared he’d think the cards were satanic – after all, kids at the church youth group often spoke of Magic and its evil influence on young Christians.”



It comes after Vance made an awkward TikTok debut alongside Canadian YouTube collective, The Nelk Boys.

In the brief clip, Full Send Podcast host Kyle Forgeard offered Vance a box of seltzers.

"We wanna welcome you to TikTok, we have some gifts," he said, to which Vance thanked him.

Elsewhere on TikTok, Vance's previous comments about Trump have been made into a trending song. Vance previously called himself a "never Trump guy," adding that he's "never liked him."

