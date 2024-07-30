Donald Trump defends JD Vance's 'childless cat lady' comments about Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has defended comments his Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance made in 2021 about Kamala Harris and other Democratic politicians being a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".

Vance reportedly recently defended it, saying "obviously it was a sarcastic comment" to Megyn Kelly before adding: "I'm sorry, it's true."

Harris' official campaign also took a swipe at Vance about this and the Ohio senator still facing countless memes and jokes about an unfortunate - and false - rumour involving a glove and a couch.

Kamala HQ quoted a Vance Tweet and posted: "JD Vance does not couch his hatred for woman."

Chelsea Handler has also since hit out at Vance's comments. Now Trump has had his say on them.

Donald Trump has defended comments JD Vance made about Democratic politicians, including Kamala Harris, in 2021 / Brandon Bell, Stephen Maturen & Jim Vondruska, Getty Images

In a Fox News interview on July 29, Trump said: "You know, you don't meet the right person, or you don't meet any person. But you're just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that's in a family situation.

"He [Vance] grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good and I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that.

"He's not against anything. He loves family, it's very important to him."

Vance worked at a number of capital businesses between 2016 and 2022 and even started one of his own.

He co-founded his own venture firm with Colin Greenspan called Narya which is based in Ohio.

Narya describes itself as "an early-stage venture capital firm focused on using technology and science to solve for the future" and that it "addresses America's most acute problems".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.