Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocks both Eric and Donald Trump over blog failure

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump for shutting down his blog, just one month after starting it - but it was his son, Eric Trump that became the butt of the joke.

“I know, it’s a real punch in the gut for me too,” Kimmel said Wednesday night.

“[Donald Trump] was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it.

“It’s a move he calls ‘The Eric.’”

Ouch - can’t imagine the father and son would too happy with Kimmel’s dig.

Especially since last week, Trump’s blog, ““From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” was quietly abandoned, despite one of his advisors describing it as “the hottest ticket on social media” just a few months ago.

This is because the former president was upset with the lack of readers, and those that did read it, mocked his entries, an unnamed Trump advisor told The Washington Post

The website only received 1,500 shares or comments on Facebook - a tiny amount in comparison to the numbers Trump was getting on Twitter (before he was banned).

Kimmel joked about where Trump will now share his controversial opinions.

“From now on, he’s just gonna write bitchy little notes on the dry-erase board at the Mar-a-Lago omelette station,” Kimmel said. “More people will see them.”

You can watch the full monologue below.

Trump has been staying at his Mara-a-Lago golf club in Florida after he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Since leaving office, Trump has billed the government Security Service at least $40,000 to rent a room at Mar-a-Lago for his security details - something most U.S. presidents don’t usually do.