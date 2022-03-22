Ted Cruz is once again trending for another airport fiasco that's been witnessed by Americans everywhere.

You might recall when the Texas senator was caught trying to flee his state and stop by Cancun amid a deadly mass blackout in 2021, which he subsequently blamed his actions on his daughter.

This time around, Cruz was caught having a fit at a Montana airport after he missed his flight.

The reported tantrum was so animated that Jimmy Kimmel decided to mock Cruz on his show.

“A man who looks suspiciously like Ted Cruz had a heated exchange with an airline employee, and then after the airline employee, a police officer,” Kimmel explained on Monday night.

In the video, a visibly upset Cruz can be seen speaking to airport staff and then the police.

“Apparently, he missed his flight and demanded to speak to the manager of the airport about a dozen times, to the point where they had to call in security.”

Ted Cruz's Heated Airport Exchange, Unvaxxed Voters Love Trump & Giuliani’s Totally True Putin Story www.youtube.com

Kimmel went on to then mention that Cruz should “stay out of airports,” referring to the infamous Cancun incident.

Although the audio is blocked out of the video showing Cruz's fit, Kimmel joked that he had hired experts to give a “pretty good approximation of what Cancun Karen was complaining about.”

The subtitles narrating Cruz's actions then read that the politician was stopped for having a bag that was “oozing," to which he responded by saying, “Of course, it’s oozing — I’m oozing!”

He then shared why this story was "especially funny."

Kimmel then went on to share Cruz's recent absurd claim: “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us.’”

“And then immediately throw up,” Kimmel said. “There’s no way he’s getting spontaneously hugged. Can you imagine hugging Ted Cruz? Donald Trump hugs Eric more than flight attendants hug Ted Cruz.”

