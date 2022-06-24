Some right-wingers have branded President Joe Biden “embarrassing” after he accidentally revealed a detailed cheat sheet prepared by his staff.

On Thursday, a photographer took images of Biden inadvertently holding up a rather detailed document backward at a meeting with wind-industry executives.

Titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events,” the instructions for the president told him to “enter the Roosevelt Room and say 'hello' to participants.”

Then, the paper tells him, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

The note which is typed up says that after reporters arrive, Biden will “give brief comments (2 minutes).”

When the reporters leave, the note further says, “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question.”

The note concludes: “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

Once the cheat sheet went viral on Twitter, some people were quick to share their sentiments on the matter.

Biden’s utilising staff notes at public engagements have been a little embarrassing before.

For example, in July 2021, an aide wrote: “Sir, there is something on your chin” on a piece of paper.

Biden held up that note which faced reporters and photographers.

And earlier in March, Biden was spotted carrying a cheat sheet that held talking points related to his remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden was also seen holding a cheat sheet during his first press conference as the commander-in-chief last year that included headshots of journalists who would be present there and who he planned to call on for questioning. It also included stats about the infrastructure bill.

