Some right-wingers have branded President Joe Biden “embarrassing” after he accidentally revealed a detailed cheat sheet prepared by his staff.
On Thursday, a photographer took images of Biden inadvertently holding up a rather detailed document backward at a meeting with wind-industry executives.
Titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events,” the instructions for the president told him to “enter the Roosevelt Room and say 'hello' to participants.”
Then, the paper tells him, “YOU take YOUR seat.”
The note which is typed up says that after reporters arrive, Biden will “give brief comments (2 minutes).”
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
When the reporters leave, the note further says, “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question.”
The note concludes: “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”
Once the cheat sheet went viral on Twitter, some people were quick to share their sentiments on the matter.
Check out some reactions below.
\u201cNext time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn\u2019t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this.\n\nHe needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including \u201cYOU take YOUR seat\u201d.\n\nThis is beyond embarrassing.\u201d— Benny Johnson (@Benny Johnson) 1656021314
\u201cJoe Biden isn't senile, guys. His handlers just have to give him step by step directions for every single thing that he does.\n\nh/t @KateHydeNY\u201d— Greg Price (@Greg Price) 1656020211
\u201cHOLY SHEET! Biden\u2019s Presidential Cheat Sheet Leaks Online, Reminds Him to Sit Down https://t.co/R1fju0a22e\u201d— Sean Hannity (@Sean Hannity) 1656035038
Biden’s utilising staff notes at public engagements have been a little embarrassing before.
For example, in July 2021, an aide wrote: “Sir, there is something on your chin” on a piece of paper.
Biden held up that note which faced reporters and photographers.
And earlier in March, Biden was spotted carrying a cheat sheet that held talking points related to his remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden was also seen holding a cheat sheet during his first press conference as the commander-in-chief last year that included headshots of journalists who would be present there and who he planned to call on for questioning. It also included stats about the infrastructure bill.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.