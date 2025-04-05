As US president Donald Trump continues to be compared to former UK prime minister Liz Truss after spooking the markets with his global tariffs, warnings made by ex-vice president Kamala Harris last year of “a recession by the middle of next year” have resurfaced online.

Dow Jones lost more than 2,000 points in a single day on Friday, the S&P 500 dropped by six per cent, the losses over the past two days total a record-breaking $6.4 trillion (per the Wall Street Journal), and it’s been the worst week for the stock market since 2020.

Yes, it’s that bad.

And if you cast your mind back to September, during the presidential debate on ABC News, the then Democratic candidate told viewers “the best economists in our country, if not, the world” reviewed both of their plans, with Goldman Sachs saying Trump’s plan “would make the economy worse”.

She went on to say: “16 Nobel laureates have described his economic plan as something that would increase inflation and by the middle of next year, would invite a recession.”

But it wasn’t just this one debate that Harris pointed this out, as one TikTok video showed she continued to warn people of this risk at multiple rallies:

This has prompted many social media users to state that Harris was “right about everything”:

Another top tweet referenced the fact that Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a recession from 20 per cent to 35 per cent earlier this week (JP Morgan has given a probability as high as 60 per cent):

It isn’t just Harris’s past comments which have reemerged this week, either, as the campaign group Republicans Against Trump shared a speech from Trump in August when Trump claimed “we’re going to have a crash like a 1929 crash” if Harris was elected:

Awkward.

And more recently, Harris referenced her prior warnings during a speech at the Leading Women Defined summit in California on Friday, when she said, “there are many things that we knew would happen”.

“I’m not here to say I told you so,” she added.

