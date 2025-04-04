Donald Trump is facing criticism on social media after being accused of ‘collapsing the economy before skipping the honouring of American soldiers’ in order to host a LIV golf tournament at one of his courses in Florida.

Four American soldiers died during a training exercise in Lithuania and a dignified transfer took place in the capital's cathedral square on Thursday with government officials and religious leaders paying their respects before the bodies were returned to the US.

The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were on a tactical training exercise when they and their vehicle went missing a week ago, the Army said.

It comes after Trump has imposed the steepest American tariffs on imports in over a century, levying rates as high as 50 per cent on some countries in a move described by the EU as a “major blow” to the world economy.

Now, Trump is being criticised for his absence at the transfer at Delaware's Dover Air Force on Friday (April 4), instead being pictured at Trump National Doral Miami golf course.

NBC News reported that Trump would not be present at the transfer because he was attending a reception in Florida.

However, as Newsweek reports, it was not immediately clear whether Trump would in fact attend the transfer in Delaware and only a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach was listed in his public schedule for Friday evening.

Trump has still faced criticism on social media. Lawyer and commentator Tristan Snell wrote on Twitter/X: "This evening Trump was supposed to meet the families of 4 fallen US soldiers as their coffins return from Lithuania where they were killed in an accident.

"He canceled.

"Instead he dined with Saudi golf execs and sponsors for a golf tournament at one of his resorts."

Meanwhile, Trump may have just entered office for his second term earlier this year, but he has declared that if he does decide to run for the top job again, it will be his fourth term - not his third.

Trump has also included a group of barren, uninhabited volcanic islands near Antarctica in his list of countries and territories to be hit by new tariffs - which are home only to penguins.

