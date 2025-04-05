As the world continues to react to US president Donald Trump placing tariffs on trade with multiple countries, one of his predecessors – Barack Obama – has been commended for his take on the Republican’s actions during his second term in office.

Speaking at Hamilton College in New York on Friday night, Obama told the audience to: “Imagine if I had done any of this.”

He continued: “Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. You’re laughing, but this is what’s happening.

“Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings.

“We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies.”

Of course, Trump has done this, but against his own critics.

His administration has blocked the Associated Press from attending White House events over its decision not to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America’; he’s signed an executive order revoking security clearance for law firm Perkins Coie (a firm linked to Hillary Clinton); and the Department of Homeland Security had its agents detain a Columbia University student for protesting the war in Gaza.

Obama went on to add: “It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behaviour like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.

“And I say this not on a partisan basis – it has to do with something more precious, because who are we as a country and what values do we stand for?”

Twitter/X users have since applauded Obama for pointing out the “staggering” double standard:

Another imagined the reaction from MAGA supporters if the Democrat did indeed take steps similar to Trump:

And a third praised the “reality check”:

Thanks, Obama.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.