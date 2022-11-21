Wait, did we fall asleep and wake up in 2020?

Just days after Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president again, Kanye West did the same… again.

The disgraced rapper appeared in a now-deleted video posted to Twitter on Sunday, in which he confirmed he would be throwing his hat in the ring to replace Joe Biden.

In it, the cameraman reportedly asks Ye: “So you are running?”

“Yes,” he replies, according to the New York Post, which has seen the clip.

“It’s simple ‘cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

The clip was shared by the account PatriotTakes with the caption: “Kanye West says he will run for president in 2024 and Marjorie Taylor Greene intern Milo Yiannopoulos is working on the campaign.”

Yiannopoulos is a British far-right provocateur who had largely disappeared from the public eye owing to comments he made in 2016 about sex between adult men and “younger boys”.

However, he was propelled into the spotlight this summer when Greene announced that he’d joined her team.

“So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life,” she told Insider at the time. “Great story!”

PatriotTakes posted a follow-up tweet suggesting that white supremacist Nick Fuentes might also be joining Ye's team.

For those who aren't familiar with Fuentes (first of all, good for you), his MO is to create a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream Republican party, and he's also allegedly a Holocaust denier.

In other words, we're talking about a motley crew sent from our deepest darkest nightmares.

News of West’s upcoming bid came after he “tested” that his Twitter account was still working, following his stream of anti-Semitic tirades.

He was locked out of the platform in October but then his account was restored at the start of this month – before Elon Musk finalised his acquisition of the company, the Tesla boss was quick to stress.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote, followed by a deliberately provocative tweet just reading: “Shalom : ) .”

“Shalom” is a Hebrew word, used as a greeting, meaning “peace, harmony and wholeness” – the very opposite of what West has been extending towards Jewish people.

