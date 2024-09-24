Keir Starmer roasted online for saying 'return of sausages' in conference blunder

Keir Starmer made a gaffe during his speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, calling for the "return of the sausages" instead of hostages from Gaza - and social media has been doing what it does best in response.

He was addressing his first conference as Prime Minister of the UK on September 24 but slipped up by saying "sausages" instead of "hostages" when calling for conflicts across the world to stop.

“I call again for restraint and de-escalation between Lebanon and Israel," Starmer said. "I call again for all parties to pull back from the brink.

"I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages... The hostages, and a recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognised Palestine and a safe and secure Israel."

And social media users have been quick to roast him online.

One person described it as "an unfortunate slip of the tongue".

Another really went in, Tweeting: "The robotic pillock doesn't even understand the words he's reading from a script."

One posted a meme of Sweep from Sooty with the caption: "Sweep's power is too strong."

Another commented: "Obviously lunch was on Starmer's mind at this moment or maybe the place where he was staying was out of them at breakfast? Maybe another freebie incoming? Pass the sauce!!"

One described Starmer as a "silly sausage".

"You can't make this up!" exclaimed another.

One quipped: "Are we sure Keir Starmer hadn't just been enjoying a Punch & Judy performance before he went on stage?"

Another posted a meme of Homer Simpson running with a link of sausages with the caption: "I have returned the sausages."

One joked: "I'm in total agreement."

And another asked: "Who has sausages on their mind mid speech?? Or behind the scenes do you refer to Israeli hostages as sausages?"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.