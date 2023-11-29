Kim dynasty records worst result at North Korea election since 1950

On Tuesday, North Korea - one of the most highly controlled societies in the world - made a rare comment on dissenting votes in recent elections.

Leader Kim Jong Un has repressed the population in order to retain absolute power, but reported dissenting votes for the first time since the 1960s.

However, analysts have dismissed the mention as an attempt to portray North Korea as a normal society, rather than signalling any meaningful increase of rights in the authoritarian state.

"The portrayal of a more democratic society, particularly in comparison to South Korea and the US, is aimed at reinforcing the regime's legitimacy and authenticity on the world stage," think tank Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said in a report.

The North's state media, KCNA, reported the results of Sunday's election for deputies to regional people's assemblies. They said 0.09 per cent and 0.13 per cent voted against the selected candidates for the provincial and city councils, respectively.

"Among the voters who took part in the ballot-casting, 99.91 per cent voted for the candidates for deputies to provincial people's assemblies ... [and] 99.87 per cent voted for candidates for deputies to city and county people's assemblies," the KCNA stated.

Held every four years, the latest regional election was also the first polls since North Korea revised its election law in August to allow multiple candidates.

Voter turnout slightly decreased to 99.63 per cent from 99.98 per cent four years ago, which analysts say could indicate a slight weakening in state control, as voting is considered mandatory in North Korea.

