Boris Johnson announced his resignation after less than three years as prime minister, saying it was "eccentric" to change governments at this stage, but "I regret not to have been successful in those arguments".

While Johnson intends to remain in Number 10 until his successor is elected, he will face resistance from within his own party and the opposition.

During the wave of over 50 resignations and political challenges, many have chosen to distract themselves with the nation's loveable cat – who has seen many prime ministers come and go through the doors of Number 10.



But, who does Larry the cat belong to?

In 2016, David Cameron explained that Larry is a civil servant and does not belong to one individual.

His rags-to-riches tale began at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home before being taken to his new residence on 15 February 2011.

Lindsey Quinlan, from the centre, said: "It seems like only yesterday that Larry came to our cattery as a stray in need of a home. I don’t think anyone back then could have imagined just how incredible his life would turn out to be.

"Throughout his time at Number 10, Larry has proven himself to not only be a brilliant ambassador for Battersea but also demonstrated to millions of people around the world how incredible rescue cats are."

Larry holds the title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, with his very own official duties listed on the Downing Street website. He is said to spend "his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

"His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage’."

He's also built quite the fanbase, with the nation sending him gifts and treats daily.

Now that Johnson's finally gone, Larry will remain at the house, ready for his next owner and future prime minister to move in.

