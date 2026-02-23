Joe Rogan complains about ‘overwhelming’ Trump news – but people aren’t sympathetic

Back in November 2024, controversial podcaster Joe Rogan interviewed X/Twitter owner Elon Musk and, in promoting the podcast episode on the social media platform, claimed the billionaire “makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way”.

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” he added.

But since Trump took office and began serving his second term, Rogan has been critical of the administration on a number of issues, such as raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Epstein Files.

And in the latest move away from his prior endorsement of the Republican, Rogan revealed he is “scared of everything” and has to “f***ing stay offline” in his latest podcast episode.

He continued: “I’m reading too much of the news and it’s overwhelming me. Sometimes at night-time I can’t wind down. There’s too much news.

“There’s too much f***ing madness. We’re about to go to war with Iran, everyone’s eating beef jerky and pizza. What are these files? What the f*** is pizza?

“How far does this go? How come this never got released before? Like, what is happening?”

But few people on X/Twitter are pitying him, as many have pointed out the aforementioned 2024 endorsement:

“Suck it up. This is what you endorsed & voted for,” another wrote:

Comedian Gabe Sanchez commented: “He got what he wanted and now we’re all paying for it”:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, tweeted: “Joe Rogan is going to have to do a whole lot more with his platform to convince me he’s seen the light”:

Rogan made the remarks in an episode released on Saturday, in which he was joined by comedian, writer and actor Matt McCusker.

