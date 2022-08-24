Laura Kuenssberg has compared the fall of Boris Johnson to the children's game Jenga.

Speaking to Vogue about the days that preceded Johnson's resignation, the former BBC political editor said he crashed "quickly and really messily" in the last days of his premiership, just like the game in which players take it in turns to remove bricks from a tower until it falls.

“I think it’s clear that until very late that last night, there was a real sense of denial," she said, on Johnson losing his grip of the Tory party.

She added he lost power because of “his personality and behaviour” before making the Jenga comparison.

“One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then when it actually crashes it crashes really quickly and really messily,” she said.

Johnson resigned in July after a huge number of government ministers and staffers quit his government, having had enough of his blundering ways.

His latest blunder had been the handling of allegations surrounding Tory MP Chris Pincher, but there had also been Partygate, the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, and a whole host of other problems that we can't even bring ourselves to remember.

Now, Tories are voting on who should be the next leader of their party and therefore PM, and they have narrowed it down to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who looks set to win.

As for Kuenssberg, she has a new show called Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg which airs on BBC One on 4 September, taking over from Andrew Marr who previously hosted the flagship Sunday show.

We're sure she will see a lot more chaos to report on with whoever replaces Johnson.

