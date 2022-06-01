Video

Dominic Raab is convinced that Partygate won't 'end in a leadership challenge'

Dominic Raab is convinced that a leadership contest isn't imminent, despite growing pressure on Boris Johnson following Partygate.

"I think those in the Westminster bubble and village whips this stuff up. I’m not saying [Partygate] is not serious and significant – but we’ve dealt with all of those issues," he told Sky News, before adding in an interview on BBC Breakfast: "I don’t think this ends in a leadership challenge.”

54 no-confidence letters are needed, and there are currently 17 that have been released publicly.

