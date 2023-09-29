Lee Anderson has become the butt of social media’s jokes again, after his rather overzealous promotion of an upcoming “interview” with his government colleague, Suella Braverman.

The Conservative Party’s deputy chairman, who also has a talk show on rightwing TV channel GB News, announced that he would be speaking to Braverman on Friday evening.

Anderson teased the segment on X/Twitter on Thursday, presenting it as an “exclusive scoop”.

It is the first media appearance of the home secretary since she gave a controversial speech in the US seeking to weaken the rights of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

It is the latest instance of a Tory MP who is being paid to host a TV show have a discussion with a government colleague on air.

The boss of GB News, Angelos Frangopoulos, was this morning forced to defend the practice, insisting the segment would be “duly impartial”.

Social media users didn’t agree. One journalist tweeted an impression of Anderson’s breathless promotion of the segment as an “exclusive”.

Another Twitter user pointed out that presenting the conversation as a “scoop” indicates that it is a news item, which is against Ofcom’s rules for MP’s presenting TV shows.

And one other was sad to miss the segment, saying that they had “already made a very important appointment, to kick myself in the balls”.

GB News has four serving Tory MPs on its bankroll, and has already been found to have breached impartiality rules in the past.

Earlier this month, Ofcom said that a segment which saw Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies interview chancellor Jeremy Hunt broke the rules.

The watchdog said it “failed to represent and give due weight to an appropriately wide range of significant views on a matter of major political controversy”.

Anderson earns £100,000 a year for his show on top of his £86,584 MP’s salary.

