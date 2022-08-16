Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) is likely not going to win reelection according to recent reports and polls due to her opposition of former president Donald Trump but people are still praising her for sticking to her beliefs regardless of reelection issues.

Of all the GOP members, Cheney is one of the most outspoken against Trump.

As vice chair of the House Select Committee, Cheney is helping investigate Trump's involvement in the January 6th insurrection. She was also one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

Many Democrats and non-Trump supporting Republicans have praised Cheney's efforts to speak out against Trump despite the power he holds over conservative voters.

As Wyoming residents cast their vote for the primaries on Tuesday, people advocated for Cheney on Twitter.

The phrase "she's gone" trended on Twitter as people spoke about about Cheney.

Unsurprisingly, Trump endorsed Cheney's competitor Harriet Hageman to replace Cheney's seat as Wyoming Representative.

"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," Trump wrote in a press release last fall.

Other Republicans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cheney's impending

Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted, "Good Morning to everyone except for Liz Cheney, who gets thrown into the trash heap of irrelevance today!"

Texas Representative Ronny Jackson encouraged Wyoming voters to cast a vote for Hageman.

Donald Trump Jr. similarly encouraged voters to vote for Hageman saying, "Cheney betrayed Wyoming's conservative values when she sold out to Nancy Pelosi and the radical left."

Election results for Wyoming will not be available until later Tuesday night as polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

But likely, Cheney will not be returning to her seat in the House of Representatives. It is unclear what will happen with the January 6th hearings in the short term future.

