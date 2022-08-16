Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) is likely not going to win reelection according to recent reports and polls due to her opposition of former president Donald Trump but people are still praising her for sticking to her beliefs regardless of reelection issues.
Of all the GOP members, Cheney is one of the most outspoken against Trump.
As vice chair of the House Select Committee, Cheney is helping investigate Trump's involvement in the January 6th insurrection. She was also one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Many Democrats and non-Trump supporting Republicans have praised Cheney's efforts to speak out against Trump despite the power he holds over conservative voters.
As Wyoming residents cast their vote for the primaries on Tuesday, people advocated for Cheney on Twitter.
\u201cLiz Cheney is doing a very patriotic thing along with all the others who are on the Jan. 6th Committee. \nI hope the good people of Wyoming puts all the MAGA bullshit aside and votes for her in the primary today, otherwise she's gone.\u201d— Steve Eugene (Collard Grene) (@Steve Eugene (Collard Grene)) 1660643448
\u201c.@RepLizCheney is going to lose tomorrow. By a lot. But she will lose with her honor & integrity intact. She\u2019ll lose as an American hero who defended her country & her Constitution. She\u2019ll lose as a woman of immense courage, standing alone in a party of cowards. Thank you Liz.\u201d— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1660590856
The phrase "she's gone" trended on Twitter as people spoke about about Cheney.
\u201cLiz Cheney wouldn't kiss up to Trump, so she's gone. That sounds like a cult to me. One moron with total power over his mindless subjects.\u201d— D-LIB (@D-LIB) 1660649661
Unsurprisingly, Trump endorsed Cheney's competitor Harriet Hageman to replace Cheney's seat as Wyoming Representative.
"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," Trump wrote in a press release last fall.
Other Republicans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cheney's impending
Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted, "Good Morning to everyone except for Liz Cheney, who gets thrown into the trash heap of irrelevance today!"
Texas Representative Ronny Jackson encouraged Wyoming voters to cast a vote for Hageman.
Donald Trump Jr. similarly encouraged voters to vote for Hageman saying, "Cheney betrayed Wyoming's conservative values when she sold out to Nancy Pelosi and the radical left."
\u201cI do not agree with 90% of Liz Cheney's politics but to toss out one of the most effective leaders your state has because she believes in her country and the rule of law is bizarre.\u201d— SteveO (@SteveO) 1660480940
Election results for Wyoming will not be available until later Tuesday night as polls close at 9 p.m. EST.
But likely, Cheney will not be returning to her seat in the House of Representatives. It is unclear what will happen with the January 6th hearings in the short term future.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.