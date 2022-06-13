An 'intoxicated' Rudy Giuliani reportedly managed to fuel Donald Trump's belief that the result of the 2020 US election was stolen from him on election night.

This revelation has come to light in the opening comments on Monday's session at the House committee investigation into the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The claim was made by Donald Trump's former senior campaign advisor Jason Miller, in a pre-recorded testimony. Miller told the committee that during an election night conversation with himself, campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Giuliani was clearly under the influence of alcohol.

Miller was asked: "Was there anyone in that conversation who in your observation had had too much to drink?"

“Mayor Giuliani,” replied Miller.

“Tell me more about that. What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night,” continued the investigator.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example,” added Miller.

Giuliani had claimed in his own interview that he had spoken to Trump 'several times' on election night but Miller suggested that Giuliani had told the president that night to 'declare victory' despite votes still being counted.

"There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we won it outright,” Miller said. “It was far too early to make any calls like that. Ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still going to be counted for days."

In Monday's opening statement, Liz Cheney presented the committee with the drunken accusations against the former Mayor of New York.





Cheney said: "You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.

"He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate. In his words, ‘a major fraud.’ Millions of Americans believed him.'

