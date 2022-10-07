We could have power cuts this winter if gas supplies run low and no, we haven't returned to the olden days.

The National Grid has said it is an "unlikely" scenario but added that supply interruptions were a possibility if the energy crisis gets worse.

It all sounds really dark, in more ways than one, but surely the prime minister is prepared for situations like these?

Maybe not.

When campaigning to be the leader of the Conservative Party in August, Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged that there would be no energy rationing this winter and during the final hustings against Rishi Sunak, she was pretty adamant everything would be fine, when speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"I do rule that out," she said.

Meanwhile, she was asked again on Thursday if she could guarantee there would be no blackouts and she said: "What we're clear about is that we do have a good supply of energy in the UK, we're in a much better position than many other countries, but of course there's always more we can do and that's why I'm here working with our partners making sure we do have a secure energy supply into the future".

Liz Truss: consistent as ever. Will the last person to leave Britain please turn out the lights?

